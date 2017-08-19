Latest update August 19th, 2017 12:55 AM

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Bartica

Aug 19, 2017 Sports 0

Ariel Burnett’s hat-trick leads Lazio to 3rd win; Strikers also notch third

Ariel Burnett continued his fine goal scoring exploits when he blasted a hat-trick yesterday

Ariel Burnett (center) flanked by Ezekiel King (left) and Toriano Panday – Lazio FC.

to lead Lazio Football Club to their third win in four matches when rivalry in the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League continued at the Bartica Secondary School ground.
The victim was Beacons Football Club which suffered their third loss in as many matches. Yesterday’s second match also saw Strikers FC notching up win number three in four encounters thus far.
The wins for Lazio and Strikers saw them joining points leaders Rising Stars on 9 points each but Rising Stars still holds pole position with a superior goal difference of +21 to Lazio’s +5 and Strikers’ +3.
Burnett has now taken his goal tally to six, scoring in all four of Lazio’s matches. Yesterday he found the back of the nets in the 6th, 14th and 31st minute. Ezekiel King scored his fifth of the league when he was on target in the 30th minute. The other goal came off the boot of Toriano Panday in the 55th minute to complete a solid win for Lazio.
Strikers FC, led by one apiece from Jemain Mitchell (23), Andre Burnett in the 39th minute and Shawn Hubbard in the 55th completed a 3-1 triumph over Beacons whose lone strike came from Troy Dougan in the 50th minute.

 

 

