Further adjustment made to Nand Persaud Sprint Classic over 55 entered

A few adjustments have been made to the programme for the Nand Persaud and Company Limited Sky Plus One Day Sprint Classic horserace meet set for tomorrow at the Company’s racing facilities at No 36 Village, Macedonia Estate, Corentyne, Berbice.

The event which is organised by the Nand Persaud Group of Companies, Sky Plus Incorporated promotion group has seen the promoters adjust the programme to cater for the overwhelming number of entries. Seven races are still listed for the day’s event with over $4M in cash, trophies and other incentives up for grabs.

Dubbed the “Nand Persaud Karibee Sprint Classic”, the races are run in a straight line from start to finish with the distances being 880 and 660 yards. The organisers have now replaced the race for two years old animals with another one for L and lower horses making it now three races for L and lower horses.

The Nand Persaud quartet of Golden Blue Echo, Brave Sky, Honey Flow and T and T headlines the entries for the feature D and lower 880 yards event for a winning purse of $400,000 and trophy. Among others in the running are, Release the Beast, Got To go and the newly imported Wild Excitement of the Shariff Stable.

The H and lower 880yars gallop has the likes of Sweet Return, Fire In Line, Got To Go, T and T, Silver Bell and Storm Bird as the battle for the top prize of $300,000 and trophy .

I am Back, Ready to Romance, Irish Baby and Massapequa Dr are among the lot in contention for the J class and lower animals competing for the $200,000 and trophy over 660 yards.

The K and lower 660 yards event has some 12 entries including Dorn To Dance, Flow Joe, Royal Paymaster, Royal Son and Victoria Secret in contention for the $140,000 and trophy on offer.

The Rock, Call She Royal, Royal Prince, Strike Again, Irish Boy, Physical Disturbance, Cow Boy, Not This Time Lt Be True, Confusion and Elise Vision are among the lot of over 20 entered in the three L class events listed on the programme. The contest will be over 880 and 660 yards and will see the winners taking home $100,000 and trophy each.

Champion jockey, trainer and stable will all be rewarded with trophies and other incentives compliments of the Trophy Stall of Bourda Market and the organisers.

The Coordinator is Mohendra Persaud.