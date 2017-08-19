Colours Boutique continues to support sports with Kaysan Ninvalle sponsorship

Latest update August 19th, 2017 12:55 AM
Colours Boutique announced their sponsorship of Table Tennis prodigy Kaysan Ninvalle yesterday at the Robb Street establishment. Ninvalle, who will be representing Guyana at the upcoming Pre Cadet and Mini Cadet
Caribbean Table Tennis Championships in Jamaica from August 21st -27th at the National Arena in Kingston, is being sponsored by Colours through the JOMA brand.
Sales Representative of the Colours, Creanna Damon expressed pleasure with the collaboration on behalf of her company, “Colours boutique is very pleased to sponsor Kaysan through the JOMA brand. The sponsorship is set to last for two years and will include Clothing as well as footwear.”
Twelve-year-old Ninvalle, who is the holder of a Chase’s Academic Foundation scholarship, related satisfaction in being rewarded for good performances, “I feel very great to know that if I play well, I will get sponsorships and get to travel to different places.” When quizzed on his expectations for the 2017 Pre Cadet and Mini Cadet Caribbean Table Tennis Championships he stated, “Going to Jamaica I feel confident that I can win, like I did last year.”
The Caribbean Pre and Mini Cadet championships engage players the age of 13 years and under and it is important since it forms the basis for regional table tennis supremacy. Also it is the commencement of the journey of many young talents into the international arena. Additionally, it serves to provide the platform for the technical and tactical development of young players, while they assess their skill level with other Caribbean counterparts.
Kaysan Ninvalle who won Gold in the Boys’ 11 years and under Singles category in the 2016 edition of the Championship at which Guyana secured an impressive 8 medals. This year, Ninvalle will be competing in the Under-13 category and will be looking to build on his success from last year.
Aug 19, 2017The National Sports Commission annual swimming programme concluded yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre, Lilliendaal. The programme which lasted for six weeks was attended by 152 males and 164...
Aug 19, 2017
Aug 19, 2017
Aug 19, 2017
Aug 19, 2017
Aug 19, 2017
I did two columns before on the similarities between the rise of Trump and Hitler. Please see the following; Saturday, April,... more
Criminals this past week invaded a private café in the centre of the city. The bandits robbed the customers of their money... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Continuing conflict in Venezuela between the government of President Nicolas Maduro and opposition... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]