Colours Boutique continues to support sports with Kaysan Ninvalle sponsorship

Aug 19, 2017 Sports 0

Colours Boutique announced their sponsorship of Table Tennis prodigy Kaysan Ninvalle yesterday at the Robb Street establishment. Ninvalle, who will be representing Guyana at the upcoming Pre Cadet and Mini Cadet

From left, Colours Sales Rep Creanna Damon, Kaysan Ninvalle, headmaster of Chase’s Academic Foundation, Henry Chase.

Caribbean Table Tennis Championships in Jamaica from August 21st -27th at the National Arena in Kingston, is being sponsored by Colours through the JOMA brand.
Sales Representative of the Colours, Creanna Damon expressed pleasure with the collaboration on behalf of her company, “Colours boutique is very pleased to sponsor Kaysan through the JOMA brand. The sponsorship is set to last for two years and will include Clothing as well as footwear.”
Twelve-year-old Ninvalle, who is the holder of a Chase’s Academic Foundation scholarship, related satisfaction in being rewarded for good performances, “I feel very great to know that if I play well, I will get sponsorships and get to travel to different places.” When quizzed on his expectations for the 2017 Pre Cadet and Mini Cadet Caribbean Table Tennis Championships he stated, “Going to Jamaica I feel confident that I can win, like I did last year.”
The Caribbean Pre and Mini Cadet championships engage players the age of 13 years and under and it is important since it forms the basis for regional table tennis supremacy. Also it is the commencement of the journey of many young talents into the international arena. Additionally, it serves to provide the platform for the technical and tactical development of young players, while they assess their skill level with other Caribbean counterparts.
Kaysan Ninvalle who won Gold in the Boys’ 11 years and under Singles category in the 2016 edition of the Championship at which Guyana secured an impressive 8 medals. This year, Ninvalle will be competing in the Under-13 category and will be looking to build on his success from last year.

