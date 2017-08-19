Bandits strike again at GPL branch

Latest update August 19th, 2017 12:55 AM
– flee with firearm, cash
Bandits struck for the second time yesterday at a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Customer Service Station, this time escaping with the days’ revenue, a firearm, and valuables from staff and customers at the entity’s Parika, Essequibo branch.
Kaieteur News understands that the robbers relieved a manager of some $750,000, a further $60,000 and a mobile phone. They escaped in a white car.
According to reports, the armed security guard was at the doorway and the manager and other GPL employees were in the cashier area at around 12:25 hrs, when one of the robbers suddenly pointed a handgun at the guard, while an accomplice disarmed their victim.
After ordering the guard to lie on the floor, the robbers kicked open the door to the cashier area, pointed guns at the staffers and ordered them to “hand over everything.”
After emptying two drawers of cash, and relieving the manager of her phone, the robbers then exited and escaped by car.
A brief release from the GPL’s public relations branch stated that the “brazen act of crime” occurred after 12:00hrs.
“Three armed bandits stormed our Parika Service Centre; robbing the location of all revenues received at that time, holding our staff and customers at gun point and disarming our security personnel of a gun.
“The Guyana Police Force has since been informed of this criminal occurrence and investigations are ongoing. Today’s robbery coupled with last week’s foiled attempt at our Mon Repos Customer Service Centre is of immense concern to our Company. A robust assessment of security provisions at our locations is underway, the release added.
Just eight days ago, gunmen snatched a special constable’s revolver and $37,000 from a customer during a brazen robbery at a GPL customer service centre at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.
But they were forced to abort an attempt to breach the cashier area after alert passersby raised an alarm.
The robbers tied up the special constable and a customer, and fired shots while escaping, but no one was hurt.
