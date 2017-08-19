AK-47 rifle, 196 rounds of ammo found in bushy area in Kingston

Latest update August 19th, 2017 12:55 AM

Police yesterday recovered a haversack containing an Ak-47 assault rifle and 196 rounds of ammunition in a bushy area at Kingston.
The discovery was made at around 18.30 hrs. A release stated that the haversack also contained an extended .380 magazine, 196 rounds of 7.62 x 39, 40 and. 380 ammunition.
No arrests were made. An investigation is in progress.

