AK-47 rifle, 196 rounds of ammo found in bushy area in Kingston

Police yesterday recovered a haversack containing an Ak-47 assault rifle and 196 rounds of ammunition in a bushy area at Kingston.

The discovery was made at around 18.30 hrs. A release stated that the haversack also contained an extended .380 magazine, 196 rounds of 7.62 x 39, 40 and. 380 ammunition.

No arrests were made. An investigation is in progress.