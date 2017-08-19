60 children attend UDFA football camp

Latest update August 19th, 2017 12:55 AM
The Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) 2017 camp was staged for one week at two venues on the banks of the Demerara River which divides the town of Linden.
At the Bayrock Community Centre on the western shore and then the east side at the Linden Foundation Secondary School grounds.
Footballers between the ages five to 16 years attended the camps numbering about 60 overall at the stints held last Monday to Wednesday at Bayrock Community Centre and then Thursday and Friday at the LFS ground.
Region 10 Probation and Social Services Officer Ms. Shanela Wilson gave the closing remarks at the conclusion of the camp on Friday and assisted with the presentation of certificates.
The UDFA, which is led by Terrence Mitchell its president and their executive, were grateful for the kind sponsorship this year which was provided by Jermain and Sons Grocery, Ramesh snacks, Kenold and Joanne Bacchus, Haynes Hardware and General Store, Desmond’s Eden’s Juice Shop, Mayfield Green, Fines Jewelry, Beresford Harry Lumber Yard, Brushes Basketball Foundation, Triple A Pharmacy, Desmond and June Bacchus, Miss Morrison, Right Care Pharmacy, Triple A Bakery, Bryan’s Variety Store and Coaches Errol Dainty and Compton London.
Once again for the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) it was another successful year and apart from certificates some lucky ones won for themselves footballs.
During the one week engagement the children were given pep talks on healthy living lifestyles, football teamwork and discipline, career choices, character conduct which will ultimately impact positively as they grow from the grassroots level to the senior levels playing football.
