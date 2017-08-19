18 Lusignan prisoners injured in attempt to kill ‘informant’

Latest update August 19th, 2017 12:55 AM

At least 18 prisoners sustained razor wire cuts and other injuries while attempting to storm a holding area to kill a fellow inmate they accused of being an informant.
Four of the prisoners were treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), including one for a stab wound.
At press time, prison officials had put the alleged informant in protective custody.
Kaieteur News understands that at around 20.30 hrs, several prisoners in ‘Holding Area One’, attempted to gain access to ‘Holding Area Two,’ where an inmate they accused of being a ‘cochore’ was being housed.
However, many of them were reportedly badly cut while attempting to scale a fence that was topped by razor-wire.
Late last month, 16 prisoners were shot and four others injured, when security personnel were forced to quell a riot at the Lusignan Prison, during which inmates fought each other and also attacked wardens.
A senior prison official disclosed that the armed ranks used pellets and rubber bullets to quell the disturbance.
”They were fighting among themselves and attacking and hurling missiles at officers who were conducting security search. We gave repeated instructions on the public address system for them to desist, but they were bent on being riotous.”’
The official blamed the disturbance on “a few of the inmates who were bent on being disruptive.”
Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels, had confirmed that inmates at the holding area of the Lusignan Prison were involved “in a series of assaults and aggressive conduct which resulted in extreme disorder and threatened their own safety, that of the joint services team providing security and could have escalated further and compromise the integrity of the facility.”
As a last resort the use of force, including firearms, was required to restore order and maintain the integrity of the holding facility.
”Sixteen prisoners were shot and suffered minor gunshot injuries and another four suffered injuries as a result of fights among themselves.
On July 9, during perhaps the worst prison riot in the nation’s history, inmates killed a prison warden and burned most of the Georgetown Prison to the ground, while eight escaped.
Three of them remain at large, as well as one inmate from a group of 13 who escaped several days later from Lusignan.

