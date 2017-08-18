Yarrowkabra hosts successful Fun Day…

Yarrowkabra Stars win softball cricket and football

Asafa Nelson’s undefeated 56 set the foundation for Yarrowkabra Stars 45-run win

the two best in three T10 softball cricket competition organised as part of a fun day hosted in the village of Yarrowkabra, Linden Soesdyke Highway on Saturday last at the area playfield.

Nelson’s innings along with teammate Obene Nelson’s 23 guided Yarrowkabra Stars to 111-6 off their 10-overs against Kuru Kururu which was limited to 66-9 in reply. Obene Nelson capped a fine all-round performance by returning with the ball to grab 3-21.

He was well supported by Carlton Burgan and Junior Charter who took 3-16 and 3-18, respectively.

The first match saw Yarrowkabra blowing away Kuru Kururu by 10 wickets. The latter was bowled out for a meager 23 off 5.3 overs, Carlton Burgan and Junior Charter grabbed 4 wickets each for 5 and 10 apiece. Obene Nelson had 2-8. Asfa Nelson made 12 in Yarrowkabra’s response of 24-0.

In the football final, Yarrowkabra outplayed their counterparts from Kuru Kururu yet again to lift the winner’s trophy. A number of prominent village figures including Member of Parliament for A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) + Alliance for Change (AFC) Michael Carrington and AFC General Secretary, Marlon Williams.

The event was organised by Winston Benons.