The Corona Invitational Football resumes today

Eleven-a-side football has to be played” – Troy Mendonca

Play in the Top Brandz Corona Beer Georgetown Invitational Football tournament resumes this evening with three matches in the 4th round of play at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC).

The first begins at 17:00hrs and will see Police Sports Club coming up against Black Pearl FC. Both these clubs suffered defeats in their last games and will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways.

The Policemen lost 3-0 to the home team GFC while Black Pearl were hammered 7-0 by Beacons. The second match tonight will see the inform Pele FC against Northern Rangers from 19:00hrs. Pele smashed 5 goals past Flamingo in their last match while Northern Rangers completed a miraculous come from behind 3-1 victory against Santos in their last game on August 4 at GFC.

The third and final match of the night begins at 21:00hrs and will see Santos and Riddim Squad squaring off. Santos will seek to rebound following the Northern Rangers loss especially after dominating the game with the majority of possession and chances created. Despite, Rangers snatched an exciting, late, comeback victory.

Riddim Squad’s previous encounter saw a come from behind victory in spite of squandering numerous opportunities against a youthful Eastveldt side which had taken the lead first but the youths ended up losing 2-1. Based on what have been exhibited so far, the knockout stage is going to be very exciting

Meanwhile, Director of the Petra Organisation, the company responsible for organising the Corona Invitational Football tournament, Troy Mendonca, was quizzed on the importance of 11-a-side football during a press brief yesterday.

In a time when a lot of futsal tournaments have gained prominence, Mendonca explained that, “11-a-side is the major thing worldwide. The sad thing is that most of the teams playing futsal are not structured teams that are part of the GFF (Guyana Football Federation) structure. They are more or less war teams and a lot of the futsal players are not involved in club football.”

Mendonca who has also been involved in futsal tournaments, PeeWee and Under-18 football further explained that, “Futsal forms a meager part of the FIFA and the GFF programme. Eleven-a-side football has to be played.”