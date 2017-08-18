Telecoms liberalisation delayed due to talks between GTT, GRA

The deadline of July 2017 was given for all the negotiations concerning the liberalisation of the telecommunications sector to be concluded.

However, this was not achieved due to continuing talks between the Guyana Telephone and

Telegraph Company (GTT) and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA). This is according to Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes.

The Minister gave this explanation yesterday during an Alliance for Change (AFC) press conference at the party’s headquarters at Railway Line, Kitty.

She said that the process is running a bit behind time. Minister Hughes indicated that she had hoped that the process would have been completed by the end of the July to August period. However, she said that based on all indications the process will not be over by the end of this month.

“Unfortunately, we are into August and I have no confirmation that we will complete the process by the end of August. But I certainly wanted to say that that is only because part of the negotiations requires the GTT and the Guyana Revenue Authority to be working out tax issues.”

She said that the talks between the company and the revenue authority will impact on the liberalisation negotiations between her Ministry, GTT and Digicel Guyana.

According to the Minister, at this point, she cannot fast-track the process.

“Everybody knows that the Guyana Revenue Authority is a solely independent agency. I have no jurisdiction, impact or anything in that direction, so I am certainly waiting patiently for them to finish that part of the negotiations.”

Despite the delay, Hughes informed the media that last week Atlantic Tele-Network (ATN) and GTT had a meeting with GRA following which they paid her a visit. She reported that based on what was relayed to her, discussions are productive.

“They are very confident that we are moving ahead and I think we are seeing already indications of GTT’s commitment to the Guyanese market. Many of you will know that they are already moving out and bringing fibre. So, it is my hope that once they have finished that side of the discussion, we would be able to push the process forward.”

Meanwhile, the Minister gave an update on work being done by her Ministry. She said that presently, the Public Telecommunications Ministry is designing the job descriptions for positions at the new Telecommunications Agency that will be established.

Hughes said that this agency will be the new regulatory body under which individuals are going to apply for licenses which include spectrum licenses and any other area that the applicant would have interest.

She added that due to the new broadcast legislation the Frequency Management Unit will be submerged within the new telecommunications agency.

Moreover, Hughes said that her Ministry has been moving ahead with its Information Communication Technology (ICT) Hubs. She said that as of now, the Ministry has created 34 ICT Hubs throughout Guyana.

“For me it is a success story because we have seen the partnerships between communities that actually run and operate the hub with of course the Ministry of Public Telecommunications providing the laptops and the safe space and the free internet access and that is working extremely well.”

Further, Hughes said that the Ministry to date has provided free internet access to 101 schools and government agencies. She said that areas such as Massakenari have been connected while work is ongoing at Mabaruma. The Minister said that based on budgetary allocations for this year, the Ministry was able to provide internet access via satellite to a number hinterland, rural and poor communities.