Overseas based donate clocks to the Guyana Draughts Association

Latest update August 18th, 2017 12:55 AM
Overseas based Guyanese Mr. Seenarine recently presented two clocks President of the
Guyana Draughts Association, Mr. Jiaram to be used by the association in upcoming games.
Jairam had made a call to private individuals and Corporate Guyana to assist with donation of clocks to the association so as to enhance the game locally and bring the players on par with International standards.
Mr. Seenarine, who is attached to the Police Traffic Department in New York, is presently on holiday in Guyana and has always been an ardent fan of sports in Guyana. Seenarine wished Jairam, his executive and players every success in the future and urged them to make full use of the clocks.
