Mohamed to lead Wakenaam in Busta Festival

Latest update August 18th, 2017 12:55 AM
All-rounder Siddiq Mohamed has been chosen to lead Wakenaam in the upcoming Essequibo
Cricket Board Busta Festival which is set to commence later this month. Mohamed will have off-spinner Gurnauth Khemraj as his deputy while the team includes former Police first division player Kamal Khan, Nokta Moses, Navishaul Pooran and wicket-keeper Ryan Adams.
According to Wakenaam Cricket Committee Chairman of Selectors, Oyono Sampson, the team will be without Keemo Paul who is with the Guyana Amazon Warriors while Wayne Osbourne and Ricardo Adams have chosen to represent other area associations.
Sampson added that despite the absence of those players, the team still has what it takes to reach the final four.
”This is an opportunity for the younger players to step up and show their worth,” Sampson said.
The squad reads: Siddiq Mohamed (Captain), Gurnauth Khemraj (Vice Captain), Nokta Moses, Vickram Ramnarine, Navishaul Pooran, Ryan Adams, Bernard Lewis, Leorayan Ramlakhan, Neil Ramalho, Lokram Narine, Kamal Khan, Seon Venture and Reon Venture. Nandkishore Andrews is the Coach and Vijay Persaud, Manager. Standby players are Beesham Moses and Devon Rambarran.
Aug 18, 2017By Sean Devers The Warriors could not want better support. The atmosphere was absolutely fantastic at Providence last night as a sold out crowd, only second in size to Trinidad, danced and waved...
Aug 18, 2017
Aug 18, 2017
Aug 18, 2017
Aug 18, 2017
Aug 18, 2017
What did Cheddi Jagan, Forbes Burnham, the New World group and later Walter Rodney have in common? They believed that post-colonial... more
Criminals this past week invaded a private café in the centre of the city. The bandits robbed the customers of their money... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Continuing conflict in Venezuela between the government of President Nicolas Maduro and opposition... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]