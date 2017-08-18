Latest update August 18th, 2017 12:55 AM

Mohamed to lead Wakenaam in Busta Festival

All-rounder Siddiq Mohamed has been chosen to lead Wakenaam in the upcoming Essequibo

Siddiq Mohamed

Cricket Board Busta Festival which is set to commence later this month. Mohamed will have off-spinner Gurnauth Khemraj as his deputy while the team includes former Police first division player Kamal Khan, Nokta Moses, Navishaul Pooran and wicket-keeper Ryan Adams.
According to Wakenaam Cricket Committee Chairman of Selectors, Oyono Sampson, the team will be without Keemo Paul who is with the Guyana Amazon Warriors while Wayne Osbourne and Ricardo Adams have chosen to represent other area associations.
Sampson added that despite the absence of those players, the team still has what it takes to reach the final four.
”This is an opportunity for the younger players to step up and show their worth,” Sampson said.
The squad reads: Siddiq Mohamed (Captain), Gurnauth Khemraj (Vice Captain), Nokta Moses, Vickram Ramnarine, Navishaul Pooran, Ryan Adams, Bernard Lewis, Leorayan Ramlakhan, Neil Ramalho, Lokram Narine, Kamal Khan, Seon Venture and Reon Venture. Nandkishore Andrews is the Coach and Vijay Persaud, Manager. Standby players are Beesham Moses and Devon Rambarran.

