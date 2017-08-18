Invaders Masters overcome Everest Masters in T20 match

Latest update August 18th, 2017 12:55 AM
Invaders Masters of Essequibo Coast defeated host Everest Masters by six runs when the teams collided in a T20 match on Sunday last. Batting first, Invaders Masters posted 162-3 with Sudesh Persaud scoring 51 while
Ramesh Narine made 37 not out. Surendra Hiralall claimed 2-36.
In reply Everest Masters were restricted to 156-5; Saheed Mohamed struck an unbeaten 66 while Basil Persaud got 30. Beesham Seepersaud, Narine and D. Madho picked up one wicket each. Saheed Mohamed was voted man-of-the-match while Invaders Masters received a trophy, compliments of Trophy Stall – Bourda Market. A return game is slated for later this year.
