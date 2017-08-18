Latest update August 18th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Invaders Masters overcome Everest Masters in T20 match

Aug 18, 2017 Sports 0

Invaders Masters of Essequibo Coast defeated host Everest Masters by six runs when the teams collided in a T20 match on Sunday last. Batting first, Invaders Masters posted 162-3 with Sudesh Persaud scoring 51 while

Captain of the Invaders Masters team Linden Daniels (left) accepts the trophy from Everest Masters skipper Rajesh Singh in the presence of team members and supporters.

Ramesh Narine made 37 not out. Surendra Hiralall claimed 2-36.
In reply Everest Masters were restricted to 156-5; Saheed Mohamed struck an unbeaten 66 while Basil Persaud got 30. Beesham Seepersaud, Narine and D. Madho picked up one wicket each. Saheed Mohamed was voted man-of-the-match while Invaders Masters received a trophy, compliments of Trophy Stall – Bourda Market. A return game is slated for later this year.

More in this category

Sports

CPL T20 Cricket… Capacity crowd see Warriors find another way to lose; Tallawahs snatch thrilling two-run win

CPL T20 Cricket… Capacity crowd see Warriors find another way ...

Aug 18, 2017

By Sean Devers The Warriors could not want better support. The atmosphere was absolutely fantastic at Providence last night as a sold out crowd, only second in size to Trinidad, danced and waved...
Read More
Aurora Knightriders beat Hibernia Lions by five wickets

Aurora Knightriders beat Hibernia Lions by five...

Aug 18, 2017

Invaders Masters overcome Everest Masters in T20 match

Invaders Masters overcome Everest Masters in T20...

Aug 18, 2017

Guinness champs Dave & Celena looking to add Cage tournament

Guinness champs Dave & Celena looking to add...

Aug 18, 2017

GFF General Secretary resigns

GFF General Secretary resigns

Aug 18, 2017

CONCACAF Under-15 Boys’ Championship…Guyana through to next round with 1-0 win over St. Lucia

CONCACAF Under-15 Boys’...

Aug 18, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]