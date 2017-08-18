In spite of oil’s corruptible nature…AFC Executives are not bribable – Gaskin

By Kiana Wilburg

While there are a number of instances where oil has led many governments down the dark road of

corruption, the Alliance For Change (AFC) is insisting that Guyana’s officials would not be led astray.

The Party’s Executive members echoed these sentiments, among other assertions, during a press conference that was held at its Kitty headquarters.

Specifically making this statement yesterday was Dominic Gaskin, who is currently the Minister of Business.

The politician said that the oil find by the USA multinational company, ExxonMobil is a significant one. He noted, however, that the Government has the support of a number of advisors when it comes to charting the way forward for the development of such a crucial industry.

“What we have been told by a lot of advisors is that we could have done a lot worse in choosing a partner for this particular project. Exxon is a fairly reputable company as far as oil companies go and we could have done a lot worse. I take comfort in that.”

In fact, Gaskin noted that Guyana has done a lot, while referring to the fact that there have been several companies which were operating in the nation’s forestry sector with huge concessions.

He said, “So I don’t know why we are agonizing over doing business with a large international company. That company is accountable. It is accountable in the country in which it operates, in which it is headquartered. So like I said, we could have done worse.”

Gaskin went further to state that Guyanese should not look to talk themselves out of the biggest economic project that it has ever seen.

“We need to be a lot more positive. This is an extremely positive development. We can pick at it and find all the bad things about it, but as a government, we can assure you we are not going to be the ones taking money from anybody to do anything underhanded…I can speak for all of our AFC Executives, we are not bribable,” expressed Gaskin.

EQUATORIAL GUINEA

It was on Monday that Kaieteur News carried an article which showed how the friends and families connected to the government of Equatorial Guinea live lifestyles fit for kings and queens.

These “selected” individuals can happily enjoy their riches today, much to the credit of ExxonMobil.

But a damning investigation later revealed that the source of their wealth was due to the fact that ExxonMobil was funneling millions of dollars into a private account belonging to the Government, and was also granting contracts to the friends and family members connected to the government of Equatorial Guinea.