Guinness champs Dave & Celena looking to add Cage tournament

They recently ended the reign of Georgetown-based teams by becoming the first team from the Mining Community of Linden to win the national Guinness title and according to Manager and owner of Dave & Celena’s All

Stars Lalta Ramdeholl (aka Ritchie) their focus now is to add the inaugural Guinness Cage/ Three Peat Promotions competition to their cabinet.

Ramdeholl, who has been at the helm of the team’s success which include the Linden segment of the Guinness competition speaking with the media said that they are in full preparation mode right now and the aim is to take back the crown to Linden.

According to Ramdeholl the team has an affinity with the Guinness brand and because of that they are going all out to win the inaugural tournament which commences on August 24, at the National Gymnasium.

”We are looking to stay as the Guinness champion, we are looking forward to keep our title and continue winning. We are well prepared and ready for the tournament”. Quizzed on whether the team can transition their outdoor success to the indoor version, Ramdeholl pointed to unity and belief as key components that will make the conversion easy for them.

”Whether it’s indoor or outdoor, we believe we can do it again, it’s the same team, it’s a winning team and they are capable of doing it again”.

Asked whether he envisages making any tactical changes in terms of team formation he responded by saying that while the format is a bit different to that of the outdoor, there will be no major changes.

He, however, said that should there be any need for adjustments then they are ready to make those adjustments. Among the players he will be depending on to lead the charge for victory are Rawle Gittens, Keon Sears and Kenard Simon.

Over $800,000 in prize monies and trophies will be up for grabs with the winner set to receive $400,000 and the championship trophy, while second, third and fourth placed finishers will take home $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000 along with trophies respectively.