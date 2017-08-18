GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Bartica

Rising Stars remain flawless; Lazio hammer Beacons

Keenan Harper has continued his goal scoring prowess by scoring another in assisting Rising Stars to remain dominant as they recorded their third win in as many matches when competition in the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour

Power National Under-17 Intra Association League continued at the Bartica Secondary School ground, yesterday.

Rising Stars behind a brace from Dornell James who is now tied with Harper on 5-goals each trounced Strikers 4-0, the latter’s first loss in their three matches to date. Yesterday’s other match produced win number two for Lazio via a 5-1 margin over Beacons, their second loss in as many matches.

James was on sung in the 6th and 58th minute, Ziggy Edwards netted in the 50th minute while Harper tucked in his in the 53rd minute for another clinical performance from the Rising Stars line-up as they sit at the top all alone on 9 points.

Despite the loss, Strikers remains in second place with a better goal average ahead of Lazio and Potaro Strikers, all on 6 points each.

Lazio was led to their big win thanks to a hat-trick of goals from Ezekiel King who now moves to 4 goals overall. King netted in the 14th, 23rd, and 39th minute with one each from Ariel Burnett in the 30th minute and Wesley Smith in the 49th. Kyle Caesar scored Beacons’ consolation goal in the 29th minute from the penalty mark.

Two more matches are slated for today at the same venue; Lazio will engage Rivers View from 14:00hrs to be followed by a clash between Strikers and Beacons.