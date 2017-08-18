Latest update August 18th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Bartica

Aug 18, 2017 Sports 0

Rising Stars remain flawless; Lazio hammer Beacons

Keenan Harper has continued his goal scoring prowess by scoring another in assisting Rising Stars to remain dominant as they recorded their third win in as many matches when competition in the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour

From left Wesley Smith, Ezekiel King and Ariel Burnette – Lazio FC

Power National Under-17 Intra Association League continued at the Bartica Secondary School ground, yesterday.
Rising Stars behind a brace from Dornell James who is now tied with Harper on 5-goals each trounced Strikers 4-0, the latter’s first loss in their three matches to date. Yesterday’s other match produced win number two for Lazio via a 5-1 margin over Beacons, their second loss in as many matches.
James was on sung in the 6th and 58th minute, Ziggy Edwards netted in the 50th minute while Harper tucked in his in the 53rd minute for another clinical performance from the Rising Stars line-up as they sit at the top all alone on 9 points.
Despite the loss, Strikers remains in second place with a better goal average ahead of Lazio and Potaro Strikers, all on 6 points each.
Lazio was led to their big win thanks to a hat-trick of goals from Ezekiel King who now moves to 4 goals overall. King netted in the 14th, 23rd, and 39th minute with one each from Ariel Burnett in the 30th minute and Wesley Smith in the 49th. Kyle Caesar scored Beacons’ consolation goal in the 29th minute from the penalty mark.
Two more matches are slated for today at the same venue; Lazio will engage Rivers View from 14:00hrs to be followed by a clash between Strikers and Beacons.

More in this category

Sports

CPL T20 Cricket… Capacity crowd see Warriors find another way to lose; Tallawahs snatch thrilling two-run win

CPL T20 Cricket… Capacity crowd see Warriors find another way ...

Aug 18, 2017

By Sean Devers The Warriors could not want better support. The atmosphere was absolutely fantastic at Providence last night as a sold out crowd, only second in size to Trinidad, danced and waved...
Read More
Aurora Knightriders beat Hibernia Lions by five wickets

Aurora Knightriders beat Hibernia Lions by five...

Aug 18, 2017

Guinness champs Dave & Celena looking to add Cage tournament

Guinness champs Dave & Celena looking to add...

Aug 18, 2017

Invaders Masters overcome Everest Masters in T20 match

Invaders Masters overcome Everest Masters in T20...

Aug 18, 2017

GFF General Secretary resigns

GFF General Secretary resigns

Aug 18, 2017

CONCACAF Under-15 Boys’ Championship…Guyana through to next round with 1-0 win over St. Lucia

CONCACAF Under-15 Boys’...

Aug 18, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]