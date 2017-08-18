GFF General Secretary resigns

Latest update August 18th, 2017 12:55 AM
General Secretary of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Althea Scipio, has resigned effective
Monday, 14th August, 2017 after being in the employ of the Federation from December 2016.
According to President Wayne Forde, during her tenure, Scipio contributed significantly to the development of football in Guyana and will continue to participate in the federation’s future programmes and projects.
In the interim, Ms. Rennella Bourne, Deputy General Secretary, will perform the duties of General Secretary until further notice. The President and the Executive Committee wishes Scipio well in her future endeavours.
