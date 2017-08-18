CONCACAF Under-15 Boys’ Championship…Guyana through to next round with 1-0 win over St. Lucia

Guyana finally found success in their third and final Group F match in the CONCACAF Under-15 Boys’ championship after holding on to a 1-0 victory over St. Lucia at the IMG Academy in Florida, USA, yesterday.

The young Jaguars had drawn their first match against St. Kitts and Nevis 1-1 before losing the next against rivals and neighbours, Suriname, 3-1. In both those games Guyana had scored first but couldn’t protect their lead, this final game against St. Lucia was no different.

The young Guyanese again scored first but found the fortitude to protect their lead even though they had to wait until the second half of yesterday’s encounter against the St. Lucians to open the scoring through an Omari Glasgow 55th minute strike.

The team defended well and held on for the victory which has resulted in them moving into the next round of the competition after finishing second behind Suriname in Group F.

Coach of the Under-15 Jaguars, Bryan Joseph, stated that his side is, “Happy after finally getting success in the tournament.” Coach Joseph further related that, “With the win, I think that has propelled us to second place in group F, which means we will play the second placed team in Group A, who I think is Guadeloupe. We will play them on Saturday.”