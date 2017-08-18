Latest update August 18th, 2017 12:55 AM

Bounty Colts extend lead with win over Pacesetters. UG Trojans edge Eagles in thriller

Aug 18, 2017

GABA/Banks DIH Under-23 B’ball League

The Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) / Banks DIH / Rainforest Waters, Malta Supreme and Powerade Under-23 league continued at Burnham Court on Wednesday night with two matches.

Shemar Huntley (White Vest) drives into the arc in Eagles vs. UG Trojans game on Wednesday night.

Reigning Under-23 champions and current leaders Bounty Colts trounced Pacesetters 93-55 in the first match while Colts’ closest rivals Eagles were edged 78-77 by UG Trojans in the feature showdown.
Bounty Colts which lost their first match of tournament to University of Guyana Trojans, have been stacking up convincing victories ever since and Wednesday night was business as usual. In the 38-point win, Damare Gladstone poured in the game high 27 points, knocking down 3 three-pointers in the process.
Ramone Fogney and Timothy Thompson each scored 17 points for Colts in the commanding victory for the champions. Tafawa Daly scored a team high 16 points for the fazed pacesetters side.
In the second match, Eagles, who talked big about retaining the Under-23 title which they lost to Colts last season, suffered a major setback after going down to the University of Guyana Trojans 78-77.
The match saw some fair and some questionable decisions going against the Eagles but Trojans played better ball during the first half of the game and led by 12 points, 45-33, after that period.
Eagles rallied back through the remaining periods, seeking a comeback victory, mainly through their skipper Travis Belgrave who scored a game high 27 points but they fell just short.
Kwesi Thompson and Shemar Huntley both with 16 points fought hard with Belgrave but ended up on the losing side. Former Eagles player, Darroll Williams, led UG Trojans charge with a team high 21 points.
He was supported by Sherland Gillis (16 points) and Kadeem Peterkin (12 points) in the nail biting match up. Play continues tomorrow evening with three matches beginning at 17:30hrs at the Burnham Hard Court.

