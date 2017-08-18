Aurora Knightriders beat Hibernia Lions by five wickets

Latest update August 18th, 2017 12:55 AM
A spirited batting display by Aurora Knightriders set up a convincing 5 wicket victory over Hibernia Lions in the first of three planned Neighbourhood T20 matches played last Sunday at the Hibernia Cricket Ground, Essequibo Coast.
Knightriders won the toss and invited the Hibernia Lions to take first strike on a slow track. Gangabeharry Ramdhanie led the way with an attractive 59 (4×4 5×6) while Norman Fredericks hit 49 (5×4 2×6) and Dovendra Mohan 16 (2×6) as Hibernia Lions posted 205 all out in 19.3 overs. Extras contributed a healthy 34.
Bowling for the Knightriders, Ravi Beharry grabbed 4 for 19; skipper S. Ally had 3 for 31 while there was a wicket apiece for R. Ally, D. Dindyal and G. Phillips.
Knightriders started their run chase in a well organised manner carving out a 63 run opening stand in 4.3 overs between Q. Reedon and Dindyal. In the end, the target was overhauled in 17.2 overs.
Man-of- the -match Beharry stroked an aggressive 70 (1×4 9×6), Dindyal slammed 51 (8×4 1×6), Timore Gafoor 30 not out (3×4 2×6) and Reedon 26 (1×4 3×6). Bowling for Hibernia, R. Mangal snared 2 for 30 while G. Ramdhanie, R.Raghoobar and Mohan had one wicket each.
Game two is set for this Sunday at the same venue starting at 10:00hrs.
