Ariel Masters defeat Wellman by 40 runs

Ariel Masters defeated Wellman by 40 runs when the Mike’s Pharmacy, Trophy Stall and Nauth’s Motor Spares 20-over softball tournament continued on Sunday last.

At Bourda, Ariel Masters posted 236-6. Fazal Ally struck 55, Ron Ramnauth 52 and Surujlall Kumar 50; Lakeram Singh had 2-44. Wellman were restricted to 196-9 in reply. Greg De Franca made 47, Lloyd Ruplall 36 and Jagdesh Persaud 34; Rudolph Mayers claimed 3-27 and Ryan Singh 2-46.

Amazon Warriors beat Liger Masters seven wickets. Liger Masters were bowled out for 63 in 15.5 overs, taking first strike. Mustapha Azimullah made 23 and Khemraj Baljhit 20; Salman Ghanie claimed 2-17. Amazon Warriors replied with 65-3 in seven overs. Randolph Perreira made 25 not out.

Fisherman XI overcame Enterprise Legends by 85 runs. Fisherman XI took first strike and scored 162 all out in 19.3 overs. Zameer Hassan slammed 51 and Narendra Pooran 21; Narine Roopdeo had 2-16. Enterprise Legends were sent packing for 77 in 15 overs in reply. Unnis Yusuf snared 2-12.

In the female category, 4R Lioness beat Wollwoman by eight wickets. Wellwoman batted first and scored 122-7. Latoya Smith made 26 and D. Headley 22; Shyon Ghanie had 2-8 and Akaze Thompson 2-15. 4R Lioness responded with 123-2 in 13.1 overs. Tamika Wilson got 39 and Thompson 35 not out.

And 4R Lioness beat Blue Divas by one run. 4R Lioness took first knock and got to 157-6. Wilson hit 48 and Thompson 43; Malika Mars took 3-29. Blue Divas made 156-4 in reply. Sangeeta Shaw struck 34 and Rayenna Shetto 23; Shyon Goodluck had 2-17 and Ganagdai Singh 2-25.

At Hydronie, Essequibo, Parika Defenders beat HS Masters by 85 runs. Parika Defenders took first strike and posted 180-7. Jerome Basdeo stroked 57 while Bisham Singh made 24; M. Arjune had 2-26. HS Masters were bowled out for 95 in reply. Devanan Kannan captured 3-12 and Kubesh Persaud captured 3-14.

The competition continues on Sunday. At DCC on pitch one at 10:00hrs, Floodlights will face Wellman, at 13:00hrs Amazon Warriors will take on Enterprise Legends. On pitch two at 10:00hrs, Super Star will play Success, at 13:00hrs Regal Allstars will entertain Farm.

At Bourda on pitch one at 10:00hrs, Regal Masters will play Sunrisers, at 13:00hrs Regal Masters will battle Liger Masters.

On pitch two at 10:00hrs, Ariel Masters will play Liger Masters and at 13:00hrs Ariel Masters will face Sunrisers.