Guyana – MY HEART GRIEVES FOR THEE

Dear Editor,

My heart grieves for the country that I was born and raised in; the country I love.

It is so hard to sit back and look, and not be grieved at what is happening in the country that claims to be founded as a God-fearing nation. My heart grieves at the continuous, self-inflicted violence and murder that we see daily.

My heart grieves for the trend of authoritarianism that is once again raising its head in Guyana?

My heart grieves at the way we continue to overlook and ignore certain issues in our community, such as mental illness, incest and abuse, which negatively impact so many.

My heart grieves for many of my people who have been caught up in the legal system because of draconian laws that target a specific set of citizens.

My heart grieves at the manner in which drugs and guns have infiltrated our communities without exception.

My heart grieves at the men, who continue to treat our women as if they are nothing and behave as if that is normal.

My heart grieves for the young women who have been forced into a life of human trafficking and prostitution by manipulative and abusive pimps.

My heart grieves for the young women who are not even capable of caring for themselves and are faced with caring for a yet unborn child.

My heart grieves for women “the fairer sex” who have now become the “darker sex.”

My heart grieves for the increase in sexual deviancy and pedophilia.

My heart grieves for the majority of youths who have shunned academics and guidance and are instead blazing a trail towards the penal system.

My heart grieves at the manner in which many churches, which have always been seen as beacons of light in the midst of darkness, have fallen short of preaching their views in the pews.

My heart grieves at the number of people who have been swallowed up by the existing abyss of despair and who have become casualties of hopelessness.

My heart grieves at the negative manner in which certain groups of people are treated.

My heart grieves at the injustices in the judicial system, and corrupt practices in law enforcement.

My heart grieves for the battle that education is facing in Guyana.

My heart grieves at the way families have turned their backs on one another for frivolous reasons.

My heart grieves for the mothers who instead of being helped, have their children taken away from them by the courts, only because they didn’t have the resources to fight the system.

My heart grieves for the senior citizens and disabled persons, who have been targets of crime.

My heart grieves at the way many of our elected officials put selfish greed and pride above doing the right thing for the constituents and the country by extension.

A change is no longer gonna come; it has got to come. A time comes when we must openly speak out about injustices and wrongdoings, and whenever we see people hurting and desperately in need of assistance. Nevertheless although my heart grieves at the things that are going on in my beloved country Guyana, I remain optimistic that brighter days are ahead. I believe in God and until brighter days come, it is my fervent hope that your heart grieves just as mine does

Until those brighter days come and hopefully it looms on the horizon soon, it is my fervent hope that your heart grieves as mine does, and that you will join me in seeking to find ways to make a difference in the lives of the people who need it.

Yvonne Sam