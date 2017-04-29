Latest update August 20th, 2017 12:55 AM

Bicycle thief jailed for 36 months

Apr 29, 2017

Paul Sargeant, a 42-year-old porter, was yesterday jailed for 36 months on a break and entry

Jailed for 36 months: Paul Sergeant

charge. Sargeant appeared before City Magistrate Judy Latchman and pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on April 19 at La Penitence, Georgetown, he broke and enter the dwelling house of Shem Wilson and stole one bicycle valued $15,000 and one gold chain valued $50,000.
The court heard that Wilson and Sargeant are known to each other and on the day in question, Wilson secured his home, and went to his bathroom. Upon entering his bathroom, he observed several wall boards missing.
He then went and made checks in and around his home where he observed the articles mentioned in the charge missing. The matter was reported to the police who conducted an investigation and CCTV footage in the area showed Sargeant jumping over Wilson’s fence and removing a quantity of wall boards before riding off with the bicycle.
According to Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves, when Sargeant was arrested the allegation was put to him and he admitted to breaking and entering the house and stealing the said articles.
Sargeant when asked by the Magistrate why he stole the bicycle told the court “I needed a bicycle, so I decided to steal the bicycle.”
The magistrate in return told the accused that he should have purchased a bicycle if he wanted a bicycle. She then sentenced him to 36 months imprisonment.

