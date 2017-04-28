High Ranking officials are involved in the gold scandal

Dear Editor,

I am glad to see that Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo in relation to the current Gold Board probe is taking the position that the chips should be allowed to fall where they may (Kaieteur News, April 25, 2017).High ranking officials are implicated in this alleged gold racket which is costing the treasury large sums of money. The CEO of the Gold Board is the daughter of his political colleague and former President, Mr. Donald Ramotar. She gave a statement to SOCU denying any wrong-doing.

This is a courageous position that Mr. Jagdeo is adopting and if he keeps up with this kind of principled actions, it can bring huge dividends for him in the year 2020. Mr. Jagdeo is alleging that Ministers of the government are also implicated in this racket and he is calling for investigative journalism to uncover this. Mr. Jagdeo cannot be unaware of the $40 billion that was deposited in the banking system in late 2016 and which when questioned in December 2016 by the media, was denied by Central Bank Governor, Ganga.

If Mr. Jagdeo truly wants to be seen as committed to stamping out corruption and reforming the rotten financial system, then he should step forward and add his voice calling for investigations into which commercial banks facilitated this kind of massive money laundering activity. He can of course say that this is not his responsibility but then again he wants the public to believe that if elected again to high office, that he will not protect the wealthy that are guilty of wrongdoing. As the saying goes, what’s good for the goose, should be good for the gander.”

Mike Persaud