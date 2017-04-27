Indian Arrival Monument collapses

Latest update August 20th, 2017 12:55 AM
The Indian Arrival Monument that is still in its construction stage collapsed late Tuesday afternoon, at the construction site, Palmyra. The monument which is said to cost some $97 million was expected to be completed by May 5, next.
This seems unlikely with unfortunate mishap.
During a visit to the site, a huge pile of dirt and caved in concrete blocks were piled up on the structure. Marlon Cumberbatch who was seen inspecting the damage told reporters that “there was a slip causing the structure to crash”.
He identified himself as the Supervisor but a reporter who spoke to Cumberbatch the previous day related that Cumberbatch told him he was the Contractor.
When confronted he denied ever saying so. He also refused to state the name of the construction company in charge of the works but revealed, “The company will be dissolved after this contract”.
Cumberbatch further stated that the matter is a minor issue and will be dealt with in a hurry.
However, the structure will not meet its May 5 deadline as stated by the Government of Guyana during a recent unveiling ceremony at the site.
That ceremony was attended by various government ministers along with the Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and the Indian High Commissioner to Guyana.
The Indian Government has thus far contributed some US$150,000 to the project.
The monument will comprise five pieces and is six feet tall.
It was an initiative of the previous administration.
