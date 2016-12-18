Princess Ramada “Fun Park” official launch

Latest update November 2nd, 2017 12:59 AM
The Ramada Princess facility yesterday launched its Amusement Park which brings a new
dimension to family entertainment with a variety of rides and games for adults and children.
General Manager Eray Kanmaz, expressed his gratitude to the Guyanese people for their support.
He noted that the company is committed towards growth and investment and for this reason they have continued to expand. He was assisted by two children from the St Ann’s orphanage in the ribbon cutting ceremony.
Among the rides were Mini train, Merry go ‘round, Pirates’ Ships and much more.
The children and their parents were amazed at the huge rides and games and as one child said he waited all his life to drive a bumper car. There were Mickey and Mini Mouse along with Sponge Bob and Dora to add to the festivity. The lines to the Pirate Ship grew longer and anticipation was high.
There was a carnival style food court with international and local food such as baked potato and burgers, hot dogs and other finger licking appetizers in the comfort of a 2500 square meter air conditioned facility.
The Amusement Park will be open from 12:00 noon to 1:00AM.
Nov 02, 2017BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich struck a maiden Test hundred and captain Jason Holder his second, before seamer Kemar Roach produced a lethal new-ball burst to leave Zimbabwe...
Nov 02, 2017
Nov 02, 2017
Nov 02, 2017
Nov 02, 2017
Nov 02, 2017
A friend asked me to get the filaria tablets for him and his wife because he is working the night shift the past six weeks;... more
Guyanese came out in their numbers on May 11, 2015 to vote the mighty PPPC out of office. The supporters of the AFC and the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Should areas of countries break away and govern themselves as they see fit? That’s a question Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]