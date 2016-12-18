Princess Ramada “Fun Park” official launch

The Ramada Princess facility yesterday launched its Amusement Park which brings a new

dimension to family entertainment with a variety of rides and games for adults and children.

General Manager Eray Kanmaz, expressed his gratitude to the Guyanese people for their support.

He noted that the company is committed towards growth and investment and for this reason they have continued to expand. He was assisted by two children from the St Ann’s orphanage in the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Among the rides were Mini train, Merry go ‘round, Pirates’ Ships and much more.

The children and their parents were amazed at the huge rides and games and as one child said he waited all his life to drive a bumper car. There were Mickey and Mini Mouse along with Sponge Bob and Dora to add to the festivity. The lines to the Pirate Ship grew longer and anticipation was high.

There was a carnival style food court with international and local food such as baked potato and burgers, hot dogs and other finger licking appetizers in the comfort of a 2500 square meter air conditioned facility.

The Amusement Park will be open from 12:00 noon to 1:00AM.