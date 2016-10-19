South Georgetown Inter-School Athletics competition commences

-‘Champions of Champions’ set for later this week

The South Georgetown, District 13 Inter-School Track and Field Competition started yesterday at the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) Ground on Woolford Avenue with the field events underway at the venue.

The competition will continue this week with ‘Champion of Champions’ track competition slated for tomorrow and Friday at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary. The event will be the end of contests which includes in swimming and cycling.

Following the completion of the South Georgetown Zone, a team will be selected to represent the District at the upcoming National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Competition that will be held next month.