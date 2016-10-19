Pouderoyen woman freed of common-law husband’s murder

The 12-member mixed jury yesterday returned a formal verdict, under the direction of Justice Jo-Ann Barlow, finding Nicola Joseph not guilty of the murder of her common-law husband Curtis McKinnon.

It was alleged that McKinnon, a father of five, was fatally stabbed to the neck on July,20,2014, by Joseph during a heated argument at the victim’s Lot 12 Plantain Walk, Klein Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara home.

Reports had indicated that the Guyana Water Incorporated supervisor and the mother of two of his children had been involved in an argument over the phone, and later, had engaged in a physical altercation during which Mc Kinnon was fatally stabbed.

Joseph’s trial took place in the Georgetown High Court.

Following the completion of testimony by Trevona Joseph, the daughter of the accused yesterday, State Prosecutor Siand Dhurjon disclosed that the State has led all its evidence in the matter and there were no more witnesses to call. Dhurjon represented the State in association with Prosecutor Shawnette Austin.

Defence Attorney Sonia Parag had previously submitted that her client acted in self-defence.

However given the fact that Prosecutor had no more witnesses to call to disapprove the argument of the defence, the Judge directed the jury to return a formal verdict of not guilty in relation to the accused.

By the end of the proceeding, Justice Barlow told Joseph that she had been given a gift of a second chance, which she should use wisely.

“You are free to go,” Justice Barlow pronounced.

Upon hearing those words, Joseph, who was standing in the prisoner’s dock threw up both arms and shouted “thank you so much and thank you God,” before immediately exiting the courtroom.