KNews grenade attack PI…Publisher unaware of any resentment toward him or newspaper

Glenn Lall, the publisher of Kaieteur News, is unaware if two of the men charged with lobbing a grenade at his Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), or any other person(s), have hostility against him or his media house.

Lall was at the time testifying before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, when the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the offence of causing explosion by way of grenade continued in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Janeil Howard, 20, of 322 Section ‘C’ Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara; Alfie Garraway, 36, of Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown; and Leroy Williams, 25, of 11 Durban Backlands, are accused of conspiring together with other persons to cause an explosion by way of grenade, likely to endanger lives and cause damage to property.

The offence occurred on June 4, last, at Saffon Street, Charlestown, Georgetown. Garraway is currently out on $300,000 High Court bail. The other accused remain on remand.

Howard is unrepresented by an attorney. Alfie Garraway is being represented by Attorneys Stanley Moore and Glenn Hanoman, while Attorney Neil Bollers is defending Williams.

Guided by Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers, Lall told the court that he is not aware if Garraway and Williams, or any other individual, have resentment towards him or Kaieteur News.

He recalled smiling after he was shown an object which appeared to be a grenade lying next to the front wheel of his vehicle, which was parked on the western side of Saffon Street, Georgetown, several metres south of Kaieteur News. He explained that he did not believe the instrument was a grenade and instructed his security men to contact police for verification.

Also testifying was Detective Sergeant (ag) Derwin Eastman. Sergeant Eastman is stationed at the Brickdam Police Station and is the Subordinate Officer (SO) in charge of the Plain Clothes Patrol Section. He testified to arresting Leroy Williams at a location in Sophia.

After testifying, the witnesses were cross-examined by attorneys for the accused.

The prosecution is set to call nine more witnesses.

The PI continues today.

At an October 6 court hearing, 20-year-old Shiv Tiwari had testified to lending his mother’s motor car to Shemar Wilson, who is still wanted for questioning by police in relation to the grenade throwing.

Tiwari of Lot 151 Thomas Street, Kitty, Georgetown, had told the court that Wilson, also known as Abdue, came to his home on the day in question, to borrow the car which he described as silver Toyota Spacio. The witness testified that he has not heard from or seen Wilson since that day.

According to Tiwari, he was arrested by police and taken into custody, where he spent in excess of 72 hours. During that period, he recalled giving a statement to police in relation to the matter.

Police Corporal Floyd Hossanah, who is stationed at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, and attached to the Bomb Disposal Unit, was also called to the stand.

He was tasked with detonating the grenade.

Also testifying that day was Police Constable Clayton Gittens, who is stationed at the CID Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, and attached to the Crime Laboratory. Constable Gittens is a photo print technician; crime scene examiner and crime scene photographer. He took several photographs of the crime scene, which were tendered, admitted and marked into evidence.

On September 28, the fragments of the detonated grenade were tendered and several parts of it were identified to the court by Corporal Hossanah.

Police Constable Leslie Williams, who is stationed at CID Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, gave testimony in relation to photographic exposures he took of the motorcar in which the grenade was allegedly thrown from, at the Lexus SUV, on September 22.

Also testifying that day was Detective Sergeant Jomo Williams. Sergeant Williams, who is stationed at the East La Penitence Police Station, gave evidence pertaining to a statement that he witnessed Detective Sergeant Rodwell Sarrabo take from Garraway at the Ruimveldt Police Station.

Sergeant Sarrabo, the Subordinate Officer in charge of the CID Brickdam Police Station and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kevin Das, were cross-examined by Stanley Moore, attorney for Garraway. Under cross examination Sergeant Sarrabo identified the statement he obtained from Garraway.