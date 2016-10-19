Latest update July 26th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GPL suffers another shutdown

Oct 19, 2016 News 0

–    company urges customers to check website, Facebook for updates

The Demerara Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) yesterday experienced three shutdowns between midday and 16:00hrs.
According to the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL), the shutdown was due to a suspected fault on the 69kv transmission line linking the Kingston Power Station to the Sophia Substation (Dispatch Centre).
Technicians were forced to isolate the transmission line from the DBIS grid.
“While efforts are ongoing to determine the origin of the shutdowns, power was restored within minutes of each shutdown in both counties with the exception of customers from Onverwagt to Ithaca-Berbice, Sophia to Success-ECD and along the East Bank Demerara Corridors who were repowered around 18:30hrs.”
GPL said that the loss of the transmission line connection between Kingston and Sophia reduced available generation by 32 megawatts within the DBIS, thus necessitating an emergency load shedding programme in the both counties “while we worked assiduously to return normalcy to the grid.”
GPL “encouraged” customers to visit its website at www.gplinc.net and GPL Inc. Facebook page for updates as they become available.
“We express regret for this unfortunate situation and the inconveniences caused and seek the patience of our valued customers.”
GPL is facing serious problems in Demerara and Berbice as it is unable to access excess power from the Vreed-en-Hoop power plant which is lying partially idle. This is because a submarine cable across the Demerara River, commissioned last year, is down and will not be repaired for another few weeks.

More in this category

Sports

Digicel’s schools Football C/Ship… Chase destroy Hosororo 10-nil

Digicel’s schools Football C/Ship… Chase destroy Hosororo...

Jul 26, 2017

Face Wismar/Christianburg in tomorrow’s semis… The Region one fans flocked the Ministry of Education ground to support the Hosororo Secondary School, but by the time the final whistle was...
Read More
McNaughton’s hat-trick leads Waramadong past Sir Leon 5-2 & semi date with Annai

McNaughton’s hat-trick leads Waramadong past...

Jul 26, 2017

Christianburg Wismar edge Buxton Youths on PKs to secure place in final four

Christianburg Wismar edge Buxton Youths on PKs...

Jul 26, 2017

Umpire Ryan Banwarie begins to reap rewards for hard work

Umpire Ryan Banwarie begins to reap rewards for...

Jul 26, 2017

Brilliant De Nobrega wins Grenville Felix 68-miler in Berbice

Brilliant De Nobrega wins Grenville Felix...

Jul 26, 2017

GTT Tapeball Competition – Georgetown Zone… PSI Legends, Ruimveldt SC, GT Strikers, Outlaws and CJIA ‘B’ through to Super 16 Rd

GTT Tapeball Competition – Georgetown...

Jul 26, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]