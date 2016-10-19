E’bo fisherman gets seven years for killing co-worker

A 39-year-old fisherman who stabbed his co-worker to death while out at sea, has been sentenced to seven years in jail.

This was after he pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder, but guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter before Justice William Ramlall and a mixed jury at the Berbice High Court.

Gregory Nahar called “Biggs” and “Rufus”, of Paradise Village, Essequibo, was on trial for the October 6, 2015 murder of 27-year-old Ronald Emanuel Reid called “Manny”, of 25 Castello Housing Scheme, Georgetown.

The incident occurred off the Litchfield foreshore in the Atlantic Ocean.

Attorney-at-law Stacy Goodings represented the state while state-appointed attorney-at-law Perry Gossai appeared for the accused.

According to the prosecution’s case, the incident happened around 14:30hrs while the fishing boat Vidya K 1 was off the Lichfield Foreshore, West Coast Berbice.

The vessel had been at sea for 14 days prior to the incident. Reid was among the six-man crew aboard the vessel which was captained by Rohan ‘Ram’ Kumar.

It was reported that Reid was involved in an argument with two brothers during which time he was fatally stabbed to his back.

Boat captain Kumar, had stated that it was his first trip with Reid and he and the two Nahar brothers, Gregory and older brother Ray, didn’t agree. He had stated that he believed that the killing was premeditated since “the killers called their family and tell them to come to the Meadow Bank wharf cause they coming home and lil after that they brackle the man.”

Another crew member who witnessed the incident had stated that, “For the entire trip, the two brothers and Emanuel (Reid) were picking at each other.” He noted that “Emanuel asked them to let the story end, but dem didn’t stopping.”

Both the captain and other crew members related seeing Gregory Nahar run after Reid with a knife.

During the preliminary inquiry, the prosecution called 11 witnesses.

Called to the witness stand was GDF lieutenant John Flores, who assisted in identifying the location where the incident occurred in the Atlantic. Also testifying were Police officers Sergeant Rawle Nedd, who was in charge of the crime scene, woman Sergeant Zoanne Johnson, who instituted the charge, Detective Constable Orland Alleyne, who assisted with the crime scene investigations, and Constable Clifford Wiggins and female Constable Senesi Wills.

Boat captain Rohan Kumar, Fishermen Davenand Hernandes, Masudi Taylor called “Buccaneer” and Lawrence Taylor, and Reid’s father Brian Reid, also testified.

A post mortem examination conducted at the Georgetown Hospital by Dr. Nehaul Singh revealed that Reid died from stab wounds.

In a sworn statement, the accused admitted to stabbing Reid once. He told the court that he is remorseful and has become a Christian with four children to take care of.

Reid had died leaving among others, his girlfriend who was two months pregnant.

Attorney at Law Perry Gossai had pleaded for leniency on behalf of his client stating that there was evidence of a fight. He stated that there was evidence that Reid had attacked the men and that one brother had gone to the other’s defence.

The lawyer had also alluded to the fact that the accused did not wasted the court’s time.

Gregory Nahar was subsequently sentenced to seven years, with one year deducted for time spent.

The Preliminary Inquiry was conducted by Magistrate Rhondell Weever at the Fort Wellington and Weldaad Magistrate’s Courts.