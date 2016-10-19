Contractors vie for Kaikan strip rehab contract

Latest update July 26th, 2017 12:55 AM

A total of eight bids were opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday, for the Construction and Rehabilitation of the Kaikan Airstrip, which has an engineer’s estimate of $89 million. The procuring entity is the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

Bidder Amount
H Nauth & Sons $80.8 M
FS Construction $60.1 M
Garbarran Construction $78.8 M
KP Thomas and Sons $74.2 M
N&A Construction $83 M
Omai Gold Mines limited $86.5 M
BK International Incorporated $215.9 M
Cares Engineering Incorporated $85.8 M

 

Expressions of interest were also received for the procurement of laptops under the Citizen Security Programme. The procuring entity is the Ministry of Public Security, this saw four companies bidding for the contract.

Bidder Amount
Micro Design Technology $4 M
Starr Computer $1.9 M
Massy Technology Limited $4.1 M
NT Computec $4 M

 

Ten contractors bid for the construction of a Protocol and Consular Affairs Department and the Foreign Service Institute. The procuring entity was list as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the engineer’s estimate being $326.4 Million.

Bidder Amount
Nabi Construction Incorporated $319.3 M
BK International Incorporated $310.7 M
C Ambrose Enterprise $294.3 M
Courtney Benn Contracting Service Limited $316 M
Fyffe Building and Contracting works $298.6 M
R&D Engineering Services Incorporated $303.7 M
Rafeek and Sons Construction & engineering Service $343.8 M
JPMs general construction & Engineering Services $303.4 M
KP Thomas and Sons $304.5 M

 

Finally, tenders for the rehabilitation of the living quarters at the Regional Integrated Tax Office, located in Corriverton, Region 6, were also opened yesterday. This saw seven contractors vying for the Guyana Revenue Authority contract, which the engineer estimated at $31.2 Million.

Bidders Amount
Andre Vincent Construction Service $20.2 M
Adamantia Holdings $28.8 M
CAJ Construction Firm $26.7 M
Clifford Wilson Construction $25.7 M
RW Electrical Company and Building $26 M
Memorex Enterprises $24.8 M
Doodnauth Construction & Supplies $27 M

 

 

 

 

