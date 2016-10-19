Construction of Diamond overpass to start next year

Latest update July 26th, 2017 12:55 AM

Government is fast-tracking plans to ease the traffic nightmare at the Diamond intersection, East Bank Demerara.
According to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, there are plans to construct a vehicular overpass in this area.
The plans were announced earlier this year, with the groundwork being laid.
Projects Manager of the Ministry, Sunil Ganesh, disclosed in a Government statement that tenders for the project should be advertised next month and works will commence early next year.
“There are about 20,000 vehicles that use that intersection, so this vehicle overhead pass would significantly reduce the backup of traffic existing in Diamond, so when the vehicle overhead pass is completed you have free flow of traffic coming out of Diamond, there will be almost zero delay,” Ganesh explained.

Govt. has announced an overhead pass for the Diamond intersection, EBD, to help ease congestion.

Project Manager Sunil Ganesh

The project manager added that in addition to the vehicular overhead pass, pedestrian overhead passes would be constructed at the Harbour Bridge next to the office of the Neighbourhood Democratic Council, another at Eccles on the eastern side of the traffic light and a third in the vicinity of the Houston Secondary School.
Meanwhile, the East Bank Four Lane expansion project that started in 2012 is almost completed. The Ministry is currently working on installing traffic signs and road markings on certain sections of the road. The project was funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) at US$17 M.
With regards to the Diamond intersection, with thousands of new homes in the area and an influx of new vehicles being imported, the lone access road to the scheme has proven to be a major congestion problem, especially during the rush hours.
The intersection has resulted in a bottleneck situation with frustrated drivers and residents urging for an alternative road.
The Diamond/Grove housing schemes are among the largest and newest in the country, with rapid growth recorded. A number of banks, hardware stores, schools, taxi services and even a market tarmac have been constructed.

