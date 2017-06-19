Xtreme Clean & Maintenance Co. / GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament…Richardson’s four-goal spree helps preserve Sparta’s reputation

– Albouystown beat Sophia for third place

He is nicknamed after famous Kung Fu star Jackie Chan, who thrilled moviegoers with his funny, but skilful maneuvers and while former national striker Gregory Richardson’s display was far removed from such similarities, he did entertain his supporters with a stirring performance during a four-goal spree that set up another title for Sparta Boss.

Playing in the final of the Xtreme Clean & Maintenance Co. / GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament on Saturday night at the National Gymnasium, Richardson fired in four spectacular goals to help his team outlast a steely Tucville unit by a score line of 7-4 to remove all doubt as to which is the best team in the shorter format.

Watched by a capacity crowd that included Minister of State Joseph Harmon, Director of Sport Christopher Jones and Banks DIH Outdoor Events Manager Mortimer Stewart, Sparta Boss rebounded from being 2-1 down at halftime to fire in six second half goals and in the process only conceding two to cart off the $500,000 first prize and the winning trophy.

Tucville, however, should not feel overly disappointed as they stood toe to toe in a physical slugfest, before superior experience and composure under pressure, took its toll on them.

Tucville that had beaten the champs earlier in the competition seemed on course to replicate that result when Dennis Edwards pierced the Sparta defence with a stinging shot past the goalkeeper in the 10th minute.

Unfazed by the setback, Sparta remained resolute in offence, but had to wait ten minutes later to get the equaliser when Richardson collected a pass from the left side, before firing past the opposing goalkeeper.

Once again, Tucville did not relent and regained the lead through Edwards, who beat the Sparta custodian on the near post in the 28th minute to take a 2-1 lead two minutes later to the break.

Coming out in the final period, Sparta struck two goals in the space of three minutes with Eusi Phillips slotting home from close range, while Richardson netted one minute later for a 3-2 advantage.

Devon Millington then got into the act when he beat the goalkeeper with a neat piece of artistry, back heeling a loose ball across goal for a 4-2 lead.

Leaking confidence and with their large band of supporters urging them to go for the kill, Sheldon Shepherd, who was having another great game made it 5-2 when he hammered a fierce right-footer into the back of the net in the 52nd, one minute before Richardson netted his third.

Tournament highest goal-scorer Jermaine Junior then made things a little interesting when he hit back to back goals one minute apart to pull them within 6-4 down with a possible seven minutes to play.

Both teams treated the fans to some exquisite passing, but Richardson returned to put the game beyond reach when he completed his tally with a cracking shot from the right side to seal the deal and preserve Sparta’s reputation as the best there is.

Tucville took home $200,000 for their efforts.

In the playoff for third place, Albouystown that fell to Sparta Boss in the semi-finals recovered from that defeat to beat Sophia in another entertaining encounter.

The diminutive Lenox Cort was again the star of the show, slamming in a hat-trick in the 3rd, 10th and 20th minutes to lead them to victory.

Roy Cassou in the 9th and Sherwin Fordyce’s 14th minute strike completed their tally.

For Sophia, Omallo Williams-19th, Shem Arthur-25th and Dwayne Lowe-38th were the players on target.

Albouystown received $100,000, while Sophia were rewarded with $50,000.

Richardson received $50,000 for being named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

Among the other sponsors on board were Fas Grafix, Jefford’s Distribution and Sales, Windjammer International Cuisine and Hotel, Giftland Distribution Store and FARMSUP Mining Investments Inc.

In the night’s full results:

Tucville-4 vs Sparta Boss-7

Sparta Scorers

Gregory Richardson-20th, 33rd, 53rd and 57th

Eusi Philips-32nd

Devon Millington-46th

Sheldon Shepherd-52nd

Tucville Scorers

Dennis Edwards-10th and 28th

Jermaine Junior-54th and 55th

3rd Place Playoff

Albouystown-5 vs Sophia-4

Albouystown Scorers

Lennox Cort-3rd, 10th and 20th

Roy Cassou-9th

Sherwin Fordyce-14th

Sophia Scorers

Omallo Williams-19th

Shem Arthur-25th

Dwayne Lowe-38th

Individual Awards

MVP-Gregory Richardson-Sparta Boss

Highest Goal Scorer-Jermaine Junior-11-Tucville