Swiss Machinery to host Diesel Expo

Swiss Machinery will be holding a ‘One Stop Diesel Exposition’ at the Georgetown Club, Camp Street next Saturday June, 24 beginning at 10:00hrs.

The company has said that one objective of the exposition is to introduce proven systems from the United States of America for the benefit of Guyanese, in the form of quality parts for diesel engines and filters.

Creating a nexus between the human body and the industrial engines, Swiss Machinery will seek to let those in attendance understand that in order to have properly functioning diesel engines they need to use the correct parts to get the best results. By doing this, the company plans to take diesel to a new level.

Another goal of the expo is to support, protect and extend the life of diesel engines for customers. In addition to having quality parts from internationally recognised manufacturers and suppliers at factory prices, customers will benefit from warranties supported by Swiss’ over 40 years of experience.

Established in 1975, the company believes that over time diesel parts and engines have been neglected, and it wishes to show Guyanese, with the help of international partners, how to protect the life of their diesel engines and equipment. These include vehicles and generators among others.

Swiss Machinery is the sole authorised distributor for a number of international brands of diesel parts. One of its suppliers makes the Separ Filter, which is a filtration system that will make engines healthier and reduce the need for regular visits to the mechanic. The company is offering its customers the possibility of having less downtime, while reducing cost for operation.

In addition, if there are products or parts which Swiss Machinery does not have in its local inventory, the company assures that the item can be imported into Guyana within 24 hours using Swiss’ very own express service HAB International Inc. (Hab-It).

It was explained that when fuel is bought from the gas station it is not pure, which creates the need for a fuel filter to refine it to a certain level to be used by the vehicle. The Separ Filter system is said to be able to clean the liquid to over 95 percent purity.

Further, the Clean Air Fleet Company, one of Swiss’ partners, creates a filter for engine and hydraulic oil. The oil that is used by the vehicles and engines will pass through this filter and supply cleaner oil continuously into the system. This enhances the effectiveness of the oil used.

With this, there will be some environmental benefit, since there will be less oil being disposed.

At the exposition will be representatives such as diesel engineers and experts from the KMP Brand of products, Separ Filter and Clean Air Fleet, to meet and answer questions being asked by customers.

Meanwhile, engineers attached to the machinery firm will make presentations on the Cummins engine brand, Fleetguard filters, which are recommended for the Cummins Engine, Wix Filters, Mahle Original, Garrett, Pro Diesel, Bosch, Delphi, Denso, Zexel and Stanadyne.