Santa Rosa Sec. receives balls & cash from Atkinson Brothers FC

Latest update June 19th, 2017 12:55 AM
One of the participating schools in this year’s Digicel Nationwide Schools Football Championship, Santa Rose Secondary, received a quantity of footballs and cash from President of the Atkinson Brothers Football Club during a simple ceremony that was conducted in Moruca recently.
Making the presentation on behalf of the club was President Ingrid Harris, who handed over the items and cash to Teacher and Sports representative Gerard LaRose.
According to Harris, the gift will help the school prepare for its upcoming engagements in the Digicel championship and expressed on behalf of the club its blessings of success for the school.
