Party service rental launches cash initiative for kids

Latest update June 19th, 2017 12:24 AM
Fun Park Rentals, later this month, will be launching for the first time in Guyana its ‘Money Savvy Piggy Bank’. This will unveil the National Drive to ‘teach children smart money habits for a lifetime.”
The initiative is aimed at educating children throughout Guyana how to be financially independent. The initiative is a national call to all parents, teachers, guardians and policy makers to come on board and to transfer Guyanese children into the next “money savvy” generation.
These skills, it is believed, will impact Guyanese children’s lives on mastering money.
Fun Park Rentals, is a recognized leader in the field of delivering excitement to children through a variety of thrilling games and rides.
In launching the national drive, the Fun Park Rentals family plans to introduce children to a different kind of fun, one that empowers through the use of a money management tool – the Money Savvy Piggy Bank. It teaches the children how to grow and multiply their money from as young as four years old.
The team at the Fun Park Rentals believes that if the children are taught to budget and save when they are young, they will develop good money habits when they are adults.
The money savvy piggy bank has four chambers— Save, Spend, Donate and Invest — instead of one slot. The chamber system teaches a child about money management and choices. They are taught that each time they receive money they have options to Save, Spend, Donate and Invest.
Manager of Fun Park Rentals, Mrs Athalyah Yisrael, said that the company has been delivering enjoyment to the children of Guyana for the past three years.
Yisrael recounted that she began searching for a solution to poor money management, and likened it to the possibility that if you are not taught how to read and write as a child then you would more than likely become illiterate as an adult.
“In like manner, if we are not taught about money and how to save, donate and invest we would become money illiterate adults who suffer terribly with managing finances,” Yisrael asserted
Fun Park Rentals will be launching Money Savvy Piggy Bank on June 27 at the ‘Ogle Room’ of Herdmanston Lodge, located at 62 Peter Rose & Anira Streets, Queenstown.
