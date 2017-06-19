Latest update June 19th, 2017 12:55 AM

Guyana Beverage Company Busta 60 miles Open cycle race set for July 2

Jun 19, 2017

The up tempo Busta Cycle road race is back. The event, which was held annually in Berbice and sponsored by the Guyana Beverage Company, was off the radar for a few years. This was mainly due to the absence of General Manager Robert Selman who had returned to his native Trinidad. Now with Selman is back in the fray the event has returned to the calendar.
The event is slated for Sunday July 2nd and all the country’s top cyclist are expected to don their cycling gear and head to Berbice for one of the biggest event on the cycling calendar.
The 60 miles event, which is organised by the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC), will see the riders peddling off from in front of the beverage company’s Berbice office at Palmyra East Coast Berbice, to the No51 Police Station and back.
The Guyana Beverage Company is a subsidiary of the Trinidad based SM Jaleel Company.
An official handing over and presentation ceremony is slated for this week at the Company’s office.
The company whose headquarters is based in Trinidad has a number of subsidiaries throughout the Caribbean. It distributes a number of beverages including the popular Busta soft drinks, Fruta, Tampico, Viva, Island Mist water, Kool Kids, Cran Water and American Classic among others.
The race will be coordinator by Randolph Roberts.

