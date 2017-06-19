GCF National Championships 2017…Claire Fraser-Green in FIVE-PEAT

Briton John, David Hicks, Warren McKay & Andrew Spencer are new champs

By Franklin Wilson

Claire Fraser-Green further cemented her name in the cycling history books of Guyana when she rode to victory for the fifth consecutive year to win the National championships yesterday morning, the longest route ever ridden.

The United Kingdom based cyclist rode over the line unchallenged to win the 53-mile race in Two Hours 29 Minutes 49 Seconds way ahead of the only other female to participate, Berbician, Shemika Teixeira.

While visibly excited and satisfied with her performance. Fraser-Green made a clarion call to other females to come out and compete, noting that she still has a few more years left as a competitor and would like to see more ladies coming out to compete.

A new junior champion was crowned when Briton John crossed the line to win the 70-mile clash in Two Hours 58 Minutes 40 Seconds and in the process, John, who had to settle for the third place behind Christopher Cornelius, last year’s winner, turned the tables this time around with Cornelius having to settle for third.

Nigel Duguid took the second place (silver) behind John who had one day before placed second in the Time Trials to Curtis Dey who suffered a blow out that put paid to his ambitions of making it a double after winning the Time Trials on Saturday.

A new juvenile winner was crowned in the battle of the 13-year-olds with David Hicks out-powering Jonathan Ramsuchit to take the gold medal. The bronze was taken by Raj Seenarine.

In the veterans class, Under-45 category Lear Nunes and Steve Ramsuchit, who were knocked out of the race last year on the East Coast of Demerara after not being at the line for the start, ensured that they did not make the same mistake again and proved their worth by ending 2nd and 3rd respectively to new winner, Warren ‘Forty’ McKay as three new faces will take the podium on Sunday when the presentation of medals and jerseys would be made.

Three more new faces will be on the podium for the Over-45 class with Andrew Spencer, who did not place last year, storming to the top spot this time around to ensure his name is inked into the history books as the 2017 winner. Ian ‘Deaf Boy’ Jackson took the silver and Oliver Younge, the bronze.

Juveniles and ladies rode from the starting line at Homestretch Avenue to the bottleneck at Timehri before returning to the place of origin, while the juniors, veterans, Under and Over-45 pedaled to the Linden Soesdyke Highway before turning back at the Camp Wesleyana sign and returned to the starting line for the finish.

Attention will now be turned to the senior race this Sunday which will also start on Homestretch Avenue and proceed to Camp Sewayo before returning to complete 103.4 miles, the longest senior national championship route ever.

The Guyana Cycling Federation has informed that junior and veteran cyclists can compete in this race but are not compelled to.

