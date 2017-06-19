Excellent Team tactics ensures Ming wins NACAM FIA 2016-2017 Championship

Team tactics is crucial to any sport, especially in motorsport, and Guyanese Calvin Ming and Team Ram Racing made the right calculations and call despite being faced with adversity to ensure Calvin Ming was crowned NACAM FIA 2016-2017 F4 Champion driver on Saturday in Mexico.

Ming started off the weekend activities of the 8th and final round of the Mexican NACAM FIA Formula 4 championship series on Saturday morning, by turning in the fastest times during the first practice session. He then went on to later qualify and start race #1 in 2nd position. However, he encountered some problems with the engine’s performance, after leading the race for several laps, when it started losing power.

Having carefully calculated the various permutations, and being aware that he had a 55 points lead in the championship, the young Ming nursed the car to a 4th place finish, knowing that in this position, he would emerge as the champion of the series, irrespective of whether or not he participated in the two other races yesterday.

Well yesterday Calvin Ming put the icing on the cake as he handed his team and father, veteran racer and businessman, Stanley Ming of Ming’s Products and Services fame, another wonderful Fathers Day present by storming to a victory in one of yesterday’s races, further cementing his championship point’s status.

Calvin started in 4th place and took the lead from lap #1 and never looked back, winning from Alexis Carreno in P2 by 11.85 secs, with Alexandra Mohnhaupt in third.

The efforts of the members of the Ram Racing Team, which is owned by retired Mexican Air-force General Jose Antonio Ramos and meticulously managed by his son ‘Pato’, were undoubtedly major contributing factors to the entire team’s successes during the series.

Stanley Ming noted that, “As Calvin’s father and manager, I also extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the Mexican officials and especially Flavio Abed and his brother Felipe Abed who provided invaluable support and guidance from the beginning of our participation in the series.”

“To Calvin’s numerous, extremely supportive fans in Mexico, Guyana and Guyanese around the world, the Ming family members are buoyed and encouraged to make our best efforts as proud Guyanese, to keep the Golden Arrowhead flying high,” the veteran racers stated.

Kaieteur Sport also extends heartfelt congratulations to Calvin Ming, his father and Team Ram Racing for their excellent performances which resulted in Calvin Ming being crowned the F4 champion driver.