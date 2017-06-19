Cop lose false teeth protecting a mom on Father’s Day

This Father’s Day was the best in recent times. Every day like this man does deh wid dem children in house or outdoor fuh breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Dem who got to wuk does get treat at de wuk place.

De boss man was sitting in he hammock outside. He did just had lunch when he hear “Happy Father’s Day, Mr. Lall.”

When he raise he head he see a police patrol at he gate. De cops sound very happy and dem was laughing, but de boss man didn’t know why dem was laughing.

He invite dem in, four come in and one lef in de vehicle. De ranks seh he is a prisoner but he shout out, “Nah, Nah boss man. Me ah police too.” He didn’t have on shirt.

De boss man offer dem some refreshment and piece of de Father’s Day cake. While dem eating de cake, dem continue to laugh. One of dem seh de man in de van can’t eat. Then dem tell de story.

Dem seh dem went on a call for domestic violence in Grove pun de East Bank. When dem challenge de suspect he run and jump in a trench.

De one who didn’t want come out de van was de one who jump in de trench wid all he clothes. He start wrestling de man; ee false teeth fall out and he loose de man and start search fuh he teeth.

De man get away, but de cop didn’t got time fuh run behind de man. He search a long time and he couldn’t find ee teeth. That is why de man in de van couldn’t eat de cake wha de boss man offer, but did come in and tek some refreshment.

He start fuh talk. He tell de boss man he got to stay away from he girlfriend fuh a couple days till he get back a new set of teeth. He seh she don’t know he got false teeth.

Dem boys want know who gun pay fuh de man teeth. He lost it pun de job. Dem seh when you dead in de line of duty de police force does tek over de funeral expenses. Same thing when you lose a hand in de line of duty, de force does compensate you.

In this case dem got to pay fuh de man false teeth. After all, he lose it in de line of duty.

Dem boys hear de boss man mek arrangement wid C. Persaud Dental Lab at Peter’s Hall to give de man back ee teeth. And if de police don’t pay de boss man seh he gun pay. After all it was Father’s Day and de cops was protecting a mother.

Talk half and hope de cop don’t lose he woman.