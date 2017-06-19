Latest update June 19th, 2017 12:18 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Career Day fair restores optimism in youths of Region Two

Jun 19, 2017 News 0

Unemployment has proven itself a real challenge across Guyana. The public and private sectors of Region Two on Saturday hosted a Career Day fair. The event commenced at 10:00 hrs at the Anna Regina car park on the Essequibo Coast.
The opening ceremony was addressed by Regional Chairman, Daveanand Ramdatt, Regional Executive Officer, Deryck Persaud, and Commander of G Division Stephen Mansell.
Commander Mansell spoke of the force’s desire to develop a long lasting and solid relationship with communities on the coast. He also opined that the best way to control crime is to establish solid trust with the public.
“We need to establish a good relationship with our communities. At the same time we need to make sure that school leavers are employed; we need to keep them occupied meaningfully. The Force is hoping to bestow a measure of optimism upon youths by means of this Fair.”
Since the public sector can only provide a fraction of employment, it was noted by the various speakers that the private sector had to have a share in the initiative.
Regional Chairman Ramdatt expressed the belief that stakeholder partnership should be taken more seriously if an effort is to be made to restore the region’s economy.

Two of the booths at the Career Fair

“We must have sustained growth and development. Young people as young as 10 to 25 are victims to suicide. Yesterday (Friday) His Excellency and I had a small discussion as it relates to our region’s development. We both agreed that there is an important role at all levels that government would have to play, and the region would be submitting some key areas that they believe would promote development. We would soon be having discussions with the president of Essequibo Chamber of Commerce so that we can foster economic development in all parts of the region.”
REO Deryck Persaud said that the Regional Democratic Council would continue to support the private sector, so long as it’s an effort to improve the region’s economy.
Scores of youths flocked the 15 booths, which ranged from Republic Bank to the Guyana Defence Force, and catered for all levels of education. The youth interns were appreciative of the opportunity to learn more about the local offices and agencies around them.
Among some of the remarks by youths present were: “We’re delighted for this opportunity to see what’s really out there.” “I feel somewhat optimistic that there’s hope out there after all, I have the qualifications that suit GTM.” “I was at the point of going crazy, nothing was coming my way.”

More in this category

Sports

GCF National Championships 2017…Jeffrey & Fraser-Green repeat; Dey & Nunes are junior and veteran winners

GCF National Championships 2017…Jeffrey & Fraser-Green...

Jun 18, 2017

By Franklin Wilson The Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) national championships pedaled off yesterday in fine style on the Linden Soesdyke Highway with the Time Trials that attracted 19 cyclists, two...
Read More
Resurgent Pakistan take on immense India

Resurgent Pakistan take on immense India

Jun 18, 2017

CARICOM Day ‘Cuff Out’ Boxing Tournament

CARICOM Day ‘Cuff Out’ Boxing Tournament

Jun 18, 2017

Daniel Richmond Memorial cricket tourney …MMZ Masters take GCB trophy with game one win

Daniel Richmond Memorial cricket tourney...

Jun 18, 2017

Mike’s Pharmacy, Trophy Stall, Nauth Motor Spares softball on today

Mike’s Pharmacy, Trophy Stall, Nauth Motor...

Jun 18, 2017

Agard creates history for Guyana with another appointment

Agard creates history for Guyana with another...

Jun 18, 2017

Kennard Memorial TC Pre-Emancipation Meet fixed for July 30th

Kennard Memorial TC Pre-Emancipation Meet fixed...

Jun 18, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]