Career Day fair restores optimism in youths of Region Two

Unemployment has proven itself a real challenge across Guyana. The public and private sectors of Region Two on Saturday hosted a Career Day fair. The event commenced at 10:00 hrs at the Anna Regina car park on the Essequibo Coast.

The opening ceremony was addressed by Regional Chairman, Daveanand Ramdatt, Regional Executive Officer, Deryck Persaud, and Commander of G Division Stephen Mansell.

Commander Mansell spoke of the force’s desire to develop a long lasting and solid relationship with communities on the coast. He also opined that the best way to control crime is to establish solid trust with the public.

“We need to establish a good relationship with our communities. At the same time we need to make sure that school leavers are employed; we need to keep them occupied meaningfully. The Force is hoping to bestow a measure of optimism upon youths by means of this Fair.”

Since the public sector can only provide a fraction of employment, it was noted by the various speakers that the private sector had to have a share in the initiative.

Regional Chairman Ramdatt expressed the belief that stakeholder partnership should be taken more seriously if an effort is to be made to restore the region’s economy.

“We must have sustained growth and development. Young people as young as 10 to 25 are victims to suicide. Yesterday (Friday) His Excellency and I had a small discussion as it relates to our region’s development. We both agreed that there is an important role at all levels that government would have to play, and the region would be submitting some key areas that they believe would promote development. We would soon be having discussions with the president of Essequibo Chamber of Commerce so that we can foster economic development in all parts of the region.”

REO Deryck Persaud said that the Regional Democratic Council would continue to support the private sector, so long as it’s an effort to improve the region’s economy.

Scores of youths flocked the 15 booths, which ranged from Republic Bank to the Guyana Defence Force, and catered for all levels of education. The youth interns were appreciative of the opportunity to learn more about the local offices and agencies around them.

Among some of the remarks by youths present were: “We’re delighted for this opportunity to see what’s really out there.” “I feel somewhat optimistic that there’s hope out there after all, I have the qualifications that suit GTM.” “I was at the point of going crazy, nothing was coming my way.”