Almost a year later…Cops mum on charges for ranks accused of extorting money from KNews staffer

It will soon be a year, and no one from the Guyana Police Force is saying anything regarding a report made by Kaieteur News’ staffer, Harry Brijmohan against five ranks, who reportedly extorted money from him in August last.

Brijmohan died three months after the report was made, in an accident on the Houston, East Bank Demerara (EBD) Public Road, without the matter being addressed with any urgency.

The reason for the police taking so long on this case is unclear, but there is surveillance footage supporting the allegation made by the 27-year-old.

Brijmohan and the five ranks accused of extorting money from him on August 17, last, at Red Road, Providence, EBD, provided statements to the Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).

The ranks were stationed at the Providence Police Station and were doing patrol duties at the time Brijmohan was stopped for riding without a helmet.

Kaieteur News understands that the ranks have since been transferred to other stations within ‘A’ Division.

Just before Brijmohan died in the crash, head of OPR, Heeralall Mackhanlall, had indicated that the file was sent to Hugh Jessemy, who was the acting Crime Chief at the time, but was then forwarded to Wendell Blanhum. Blanhum on the other hand could not provide an update as to the status of the investigation.

This newspaper was informed that the file was misplaced and while this has been reported already, the police did not refute this claim—suggesting that the file might have indeed disappeared.

Giving details of the allegation, Brijmohan had indicated that the ranks searched him, demanded his documents, and then informed him that they had to charge him and place him before the court, despite his offence being one that required him being given a ticket.

He was told that he could have only made a phone call after 72 hours.

“One of them tell me that I should have ride away, that his gun rusty because long he ain’t use it,” Brijmohan had recounted.

The Kaieteur News staffer was only allowed to continue his journey home when the policemen demanded that he give them $5000.

When Brijmohan’s experience with the lawmen made the news and OPR launched an investigation, the five policemen in question all denied ever seeing or stopping the motorcyclist—although they admitted that they were indeed patrolling in the area on that day. However, video footage later surfaced, contradicting the denial by the cops.

The footage showed Brijmohan sitting in the tray of an unmarked vehicle (with his motorcycle), as it drove along the road that leads to Providence New Scheme, East Bank Demerara, between 15:20 hours and 15:35 hrs. The footage was handed over to the detectives who were working on the case.

Before Brijmohan died, he had made contact with ranks investigating the case almost daily, but never got any positive response.