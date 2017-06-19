After one month, electricity restored at Kwakwani Secondary

After one month, electricity has been restored to the Kwakwani Secondary School.

This was confirmed by a source close to the institution, who said that the situation was rectified after assurances were given by the education department.

According to the source, the situation at the school has improved tremendously as compared to the past few weeks when the school was without electricity.

Kaieteur News understands that Kwakwani Utilities Incorporated (KUI) was tasked with rewiring the entire building, since there was a lot of faulty wiring.

The power company began works on the school on June 2 and finished within two days -leaving behind empty sockets to fit in light bulbs. The bulbs have since arrived and the electricity was fully restored at the school.

Kwakwani Secondary began experiencing electrical problems in January, last, which in many instances led to small flare-ups, sparking wires and smoke being emitted from those wires in classrooms and in other sections of the building.

In the first instance, it was a janitor who observed wires smoking and complained to the head teacher, the source added.

KUI was then summoned to the school. They carried out emergency works at that time.

But on February 19, there was another electrical fire during a programme being held for the elderly at the school.

Kaieteur News was also informed that on May 11, during a sitting of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) exams, Fifth Form students were forced to rush out of the auditorium after wires began sparking repeatedly.

A parent disclosed that the KUI was again summoned to the school where workers disconnected the power. The students were then allowed back into the building to complete their exams.

The school’s Electronic Document Preparation and Management (EDPM), Science and Information Technology (IT) laboratories and the Home Economics Department were affected by the power disturbance, since most of the equipment/apparatus require electricity to work.

Based on information received, the utility company began works on the school in February, but this was halted due to a shortage in materials.

Several parents had complained that the building was a hazardous and dangerous environment for students and teachers. They had also complained about the classrooms being very hot.

Last month, parents, teachers and students staged a protest in front of the Regional Democratic Council Region 10’s office, calling for the problem to be fixed. They had claimed that several complainants made to the relevant authorities had gone unheeded. That protest lasted for about three days.

Nevertheless, given the current circumstances, the KUI has come in for high praise.

“They (KUI) have also responded promptly every time the school called for help. If it wasn’t for them this school would have burned down by now. KUI worked around the clock to rewire this school. On April 25, KUI came to the school and made some checks and prepared a list of materials that were needed to do the works. They then came and fixed everything.”

The Kwakwani Secondary School has a student population of 407.