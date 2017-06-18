Ritesh Bridgelall having a MVP Season

Ritesh Bridgelall is an extremely modest humble, subtle and sublime individual but is a very good softball cricketer, filled with a lot of courage, patience, talent and exuberance and is loved by all. Ritesh B is a young free spirited

man of immense cricket ability. He is a good all- rounder – he can bat, bowl, keep wicket and as well be a very good captain.

Playing in the United States softball cricket circuit, He has been blessed and has been embellished with feats of courage, lots of cricket talent, quickness in the outfield and also be very amiable, cohesive and totally cooperative to all those who surrounds him. He endeavors to adhere always to the rules and principles set out to him. He is a truly class act and a good role model.

In the sport of cricket, Ritesh B, know more theoretically than the practical aspect of this beautiful game called cricket. But through his love and dedication and the great encouragement from Seal Team management and cricket staff who always bestow and encourage upon him to get involve in as many practice matches and warm up cricket games, which they always encourage to help players develop their respective cricket skills. Because of the encouragement by the Seal XI cricket team he has developed tremendously and had a stupendous domestic practice season prior to the current softball competition.

He put in a ballistic batting performance during the 20/20 softball competition.

In just six matches he scored 310 runs at an average of 62 runs per innings. He also took 6 wickets. So far in this completion he has scored the most runs and has the highest score of 128 not out. His six innings read as follows 12, 26, 128 not out, 57, 52 and 34 for a total of 310 runs.

With all the facts and statistics, Ritesh Bridgelall is a touted to be the number one candidate for the MVP awards. With a few years of experience, strategic acuity and a super cool disposition make him an invaluable asset to the newly formed Seal Team XI cricket team.

Fast emerging as a highly reliable allrounder in the limited overs format has shown the heart and gumption to finish matches with the bat. Now that he has been rewarded for his spectacular performance, it is incumbent upon him to replicate his form in the all upcoming competition and future games.

He is a key component in the Seal Team XI cricket team. Ritesh B has a big responsibility on his shoulders. Effective with both bat and ball his allround performance is crucial for his team chances in the future.

Management, staff senior players like Ramesh (Famo) Ramsamooj, Steve and Romel Sookhoo, Joe, Sham, the manager of the Seal Team cricket team Seeram (Vickey) Ramsamooj would like to thank Ritesh Bridgelall for being a member of this team and wish him all the best for the future competitions.

To achieve so much in such a short time is a quite amazing and totally astonishing and this definitely argues well for him and his team in the immediate future. All the best to Ritesh Bridgelall. (Gurcharran Basso)