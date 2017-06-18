Latest update June 18th, 2017 12:55 AM

National Novice boxing tourney set for month end

Jun 18, 2017

The Guyana Boxing Association will turn its attention to organization of a local kind when it stages the Andrew Lewis National Novice at the National Gymnasium from June 27 -29. The three-day affair will see over 75 boxers from ten local gyms battling for the coveted Champion Gym trophy now held by the Guyana Defence Force.
Forgotten Youth Foundation, Young Achievers, Police, Republican, Pocket Rocket, Harpy Eagles, Vergenoegen, Rose Hall Jammers, Wakenaam and GDF gyms will vie for honours when the bell rings at 7:00 pm each night.
The Novice championship will be followed by the Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate and the Terrence Alli National Open. The GBA has held two international competitions so far for the year with another scheduled for October.

