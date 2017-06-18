Mike’s Pharmacy, Trophy Stall, Nauth Motor Spares softball on today

Action in the Mike’s Pharmacy, Trophy Stall and Nauth Motor Spares softball competition continues today at Bourda.

On pitch one at 10:00hrs, Floodlight will take on Wellman Masters and at 13:00hrs Parika Defenders will face Liger Masters.

On pitch two at 10:00hrs, Fisherman will take on Liger Masters, at 13:00hrs Mike’s Wellwoman will face Blue Divas, at 14:30hrs Trophy Stall Angels will challenge 4 R Lioness.

Meanwhile, Fisherman defeated Parika Defenders by 59 runs last Sunday at Hydronie. Batting first, Fisherman managed 128-5 off their allotted 15 overs with Robert Mohan scoring 48 and Dennis Mangru 40 not out. Parika Defenders were bowled out for 69 in 19 overs in reply. Kabesh Persaud made 19; Pooran Singh claimed 3-17 and Mohan 2-42.

Enterprise beat Sunrisers 31 runs at the said venue. Enterprise took first strike and got to 121-7. Narine Rupdeo made 36 and Jitlall Jawahirlall 33. Sunrisers were sent packing for 91 in reply. J. Patterson made 41; Vishwanauth Gobin had 3-12 and Chatterpaul Singh 2-18.