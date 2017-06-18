Kennard Memorial TC Pre-Emancipation Meet fixed for July 30th

The Kennard Memorial Turf Club will stage their Pre-Emancipation Horserace Meeting on July 30th at their Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne racetrack.

Seven top class races have been fixed for the programme and the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority will be used to govern the action. Entries close on July 23 and no late entries will be accepted.

Contact can be made with Fazal on telephone 657-7010, Nikita on 662-4668, Dennis on 640-6396 and 609-9143, T. Jagdeo on 618-7278, Justice Cecil Kennard on 623-7609 and Daloo on 689-0629 for entry and any details pertaining to the meet.

The programme promises its usual excitement with the main event being for horses classified B2 and lower with special weights over 8 furlongs, with the winner collecting $1M, second $500,000, third $250,000 and fourth $125,000.

Other races will feature E class non-winners and F and lower Open covering 5 furlongs for a winner’s purse of $400,000, L class non-winners also over 5 furlongs for a winners take of $110,000, the Guyana Bred 3 years and older 7 furlong race will pay a $240,000 purse, the K class non-winners and L Open race runs for 6 furlongs and a $120,000 purse is on offer. The H1 and lower racehorses will gallop for 7 furlongs and the winner gets $250,000 and the J2 and lower category first place claims a $140,000 prize after covering a distance of 6 furlongs.