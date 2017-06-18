Harbour Bridge boss spite dem fathers

Latest update June 18th, 2017 12:55 AM
Jun 18, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0
Commonsense is not a gift. It is a curse because you have to deal wid everyone who doesn’t have any. Dem boys see a sign outside a store on Regent Street. De sign seh ‘We can shoot you wife and frame you mudda-in-law. If you want we can hang dem too.’
Somebody without commonsense would call de police and get vex if de police don’t lock up de people in de store. Another set would carry dem wife to get shoot and dem mudda-in-law to get hang.’ De man wid de commonsense would do de same thing but fuh a different reason.
De store is a photograph shop. De cameraman doing de shooting and de workers hanging de photograph and doing de framing.
But today de only violence dem boys want to talk about is to hang dem faddas who didn’t have no time fuh dem pickney. Today is Father’s Day and dem got two at de Waterfalls paper. Dem never tek care of dem pickney but now that de pickney get big dem always want gift.
Last night, one of dem son tell him, “Dad, I’m sorry I forget to buy you something fuh Father’s Day.’
‘That’s okay son. I forget things all de time, too.’
‘Like what?” de son ask.
‘Like de time I forgot to wear a condom and ended up wid an ungrateful little brute like you in my life.’
Yesterday, dem boys sit down and look back at last month when was Mother’s Day. Was shopping and gifts galore last month fuh all dem mudda.
Yesterday, de shops was empty. Nobody was shopping fuh dem faddas. That’s why de Harbour Bridge boss man choose yesterday, de day before Father’s Day to shut down de bridge fuh repairs. Dem boys hear ee telling de staff he never get a gift from he pickney dem and he know he ain’t gun get none today so he gun spite all who coming from over de river fuh do any shopping or to bring any fadda to town.
Happy Father’s Day to all dem mothers who playing father and to all dem fathers who playing mother and father.
Jun 18, 2017By Franklin Wilson The Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) national championships pedaled off yesterday in fine style on the Linden Soesdyke Highway with the Time Trials that attracted 19 cyclists, two...
Jun 18, 2017
Jun 18, 2017
Jun 18, 2017
Jun 18, 2017
Jun 18, 2017
Jun 18, 2017
The crescendo was building up, but suffered an interregnum when the Ministry of the Presidency and the top leadership... more
The provision banning used tyres and demanding that vehicles imported into Guyana must have new tyres is inelegantly... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On May 29, two former Prime Ministers and leaders of opposing political parties in Antigua and Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]