German company gets contract to install solar systems on 57 Govt. buildings

Latest update June 18th, 2017 12:55 AM
A German Company, Meeco Services Deutschland GmbH, has been awarded a $35.3M contract to supply and install grid-connected solar photovoltaic systems on 57 government buildings in Guyana.
The procuring entity is the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA).
A grid-connected photovoltaic power system – or grid-connected PV power system – is an electricity generating solar PV power system that is connected to the utility grid.
A grid-connected PV system consists of solar panels, one or several inverters, a power conditioning unit and grid connection equipment.
The award of the contract was disclosed during the post-Cabinet Press Briefings at the Ministry of the Presidency last Friday, by the State Minister, Joseph Harmon.
Back in March this year, the company via a joint venture with a local company – Oursun, was granted the $14M contract to supply and install a solar PV system at State House, Georgetown.
Meanwhile, a contract in the sum of $66,866, was awarded to the Water and Oil Well Services Limited, of Trinidad and Tobago, for the supply of equipment, material and labour, to rehabilitate potable water wells in Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne).
These wells are located at Eversham, Number 63 Village, Number 47 Village, Fyrish, Number 96 Village, and Number 57 Village.
Contracts were also awarded for the upgrading of the Farm Access Road and the construction of timber bridges at President’s College, Golden Grove East Coast Demerara. The contract in the sum of $29, 700,000 was awarded to GuyAmerica Construction.
For the rehabilitation of miscellaneous roads in Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne):
For the rehabilitation and construction of hinterland roads in Region Seven (Cuyuni/Mazaruni):
Contracts were awarded also, for the rehabilitation of distribution network and service upgrade in Port Kaituma, Region One, for the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI). AMIC General Contracting Services was given this $26.1M contract.
For the supply and maintenance of buoys and beacons, a contract in the sum of $29.5M was awarded to Brenco Shipping and Trading Company Limited.
Finally, for the supply of frozen fish for the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Global Seafood Distributors was awarded a contract in the sum of $45M.
